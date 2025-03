After a few miserable weeks, the last few days have been a breath of fresh air for Arsenal fans.

On Tuesday night, Mikel Arteta's side demolished PSV Eindhoven 7-1 in the Champions League, and now it looks as if the club will be bringing in Andrea Berta as their new Sporting Director.

The Italian previously worked for Atlético Madrid, where he helped bring in a plethora of incredible players like Antoine Griezmann, Rodri, Marcos Llorente and most recently, Julian Alvarez.