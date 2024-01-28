Arsenal came into the January transfer market knowing they needed a striker but barring a miraculous swing of events, they will enter February with the same squad they began the New Year.

If Edu Gaspar and Co had the power to spend this month then of course they'd have tried to strengthen their ranks ahead of a title charge in the second half of the season.

However, they have been hamstrung by FFP after their summer of spending, meaning the elusive big-money forward they desire may have to wait until the summer.

Arsenal's plans for the summer

A centre-forward remains the priority for Mikel Arteta and co with Ivan Toney thought to be the player they want the most according to reports earlier in the month.

Though, a winger could also be on the agenda. A report earlier in the week revealed that Pedro Neto of Wolves was the club's priority target although a different face has now appeared at the front of the pecking order.

Reports from Spain this weekend suggest that Arteta has personally ordered the signing of Brighton sensation Kaoru Mitoma.

They could even get their man in the summer with it suggested that the Gunners are ahead of Manchester City and Manchester United in the race to secure a deal.

Prior claims have indicated that the Japanese winger could cost in the region of £70m.

How Kaoru Mitoma compares to Gabriel Martinelli

Gabriel Martinelli has been a hot topic of debate this season, specifically in recent weeks.

Before the 5-0 drubbing over Crystal Palace last weekend the Brazilian had been off the pace this season. After a career-best haul of 15 goals last term, enough to make him Arsenal's join-top goalscorer, he had only found the net twice in the league throughout 2023/24.

Leandro Trossard earned a start against the Eagles instead and duly took his chance, scoring the third goal with a rifled finish from close range.

Yet, Martinelli wasn't having any of it. He responded in perfect fashion, appearing from the bench near the end to score two near-identical goals.

It was a fabulous cameo from the winger who looked as though he was back to his electrifying best on the left-hand side of Arsenal's attack.

It's evident the Gunners need more depth and star quality in their attacking ranks so a signing like Mitoma would go down very nicely. He could well be just the competition Martinelli needs, with comparisons aplenty.

Hailed for his "insane" ability by Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi, Arsenal's number 11 is actually noted as the second most similar player to Mitoma, as per FBref. Also on the list are Chelsea's Raheem Sterling and Manchester City's Jack Grealish.

Already we can ascertain a sense of how direct and nimble the Japanese forward is, but let's take a look at things in more detail.

Kaoru Mitoma vs Gabriel Martinelli: 2022/23 Stat (per 90) Mitoma Martinelli Goals 0.27 0.48 Assists 0.19 0.16 Shots 2.02 2.55 Key Passes 1.59 1.90 Progressive Passes 3.49 3.03 Shot-creating Actions 4.22 4.10 Successful take-ons 2.29 1.90 Carries 34.5 32.9 Progressive Carries 5.54 4.00 Stats via FBref.

Well, while Martinelli is a more rampant producer of shots and key passes, when it comes to progressing the ball it's Mitoma who's ahead. That's hardly a surprise given the remarkable dribbling abilities we've seen from the Brighton man since he broke onto the Premier League scene, however.

Martinelli himself is no slouch and he doesn't fall too far behind in those categories but it's clear to see how alike they are. They are direct attackers who love to cause chaos for the opposition and in Mitoma, Arteta could well wield the next version of his exciting Brazilian.