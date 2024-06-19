Mikel Arteta has done an excellent job in transforming Arsenal since his appointment at the Emirates back in 2019.

Upon his arrival back at the club where he spent five years of his playing career, he was tasked with taking the Gunners back towards the top end of the Premier League after numerous years without Champions League football either.

In what has been his first senior management job, the Spaniard has excelled and instilled a free-flowing possession-based system in North London, with the midfield able to get on the ball and dictate the play.

The arrivals of talents such as Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard have taken the Gunners to the next level, allowing the club to finally compete for another title.

Arsenal's first five Premier League matches in 2024/25 Wolverhampton Wanderers (H) Aston Villa (A) Brighton & Hove Albion (H) Tottenham Hotspur (A) Manchester City (A) via Arsenal Website

However, despite the duo’s respective successes at the Emirates, the club have been crying out for one more midfield talent to complete Arteta’s midfield trio.

The supporters may finally receive their wish, with the club raging closer to securing the signature of one player who has been on their radar for a number of transfer windows.

Arsenal leading the race for £60m talent

According to reports in Spain, Arsenal are leading the race to sign Everton’s Belgian midfielder Amadou Onana, despite interest from LaLiga side Barcelona.

The 22-year-old, who joined the Toffees for £33m back in the summer of 2022, has excelled at Goodison Park, making 72 appearances during his two years on Merseyside - attracting interest from some of Europe’s elite.

The report claims that Sean Dyche’s side need to raise funds this summer, with Onana potentially one to leave the club to prevent a further PSR breach next season following their total of eight points deducted in 2023/24.

It’s previously been reported that Everton are set to demand £60m for his signature this summer, with Onana having the ability to transform Arteta’s midfield once more and complete his trio in the middle of the pitch.

Why Onana would complete Arteta’s Arsenal midfield

In a campaign where Dyche’s side managed to claim Premier League status once more, Onana played a key role in midfield for the Toffees featuring in 30 matches over the course of the league campaign.

The Belgian produced some excellent stats for the Toffees, numerous of which would hugely benefit Arteta’s side ahead of the 2024/25 Premier League campaign.

The 22-year-old achieved a pass accuracy of 84% in the Premier League last season, producing an average of 4.6 progressive passes per 90 - showcasing his desire to play forward and create opportunities where possible.

Whilst he’s excelled on the ball, he’s been phenomenal defensively, with analyst Ben Mattinson dubbing the midfielder as a “monster”.

Amadou Onana's stats in the PL (2023/24) Statistics Tally Games 30 Minutes played 2091 Pass accuracy 84% Progressive passes per 90 4.6 Tackles per 90 3.1 Aerials won per 90 2.2 Stats via FBref

Onana has averaged 3.1 tackles per 90, winning 2.2 per game, demonstrating his excellent ball-winning abilities at the base of midfield before playing the ball forward in transition.

His excellent stats would play perfectly into the hands of Rice and Odegaard who thrive with the ball at their feet, with the duo contributing with a combined 18 assists in the league last season.

The potential arrival of the Belgian would allow for the aforementioned duo to take their game to the next level, whilst also providing Arteta’s side with added security to bolster their already impressive defensive unit. Rice has been a revelation since joining but has looked at his best when given an opportunity to move further forward, contributing with seven league goals.

As a result, this is a move that could well truly complete Arteta's midfield trio. Odegaard from the right, Rice from the left and Onana at the base certainly sounds like a tasty recipe.

The Toffees star may prove to be an expensive addition for the Gunners, but his excellent stats with and without the ball would allow for the club to finally edge even closer to ending their 20-year drought without a Premier League title.