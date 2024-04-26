Arsenal are currently leading Tottenham in the chase for an exciting new attacker who could set buying clubs back up to £128m this summer.

Arteta chasing versatility in transfer targets

One of the key parts of Mikel Arteta's time at the Emirates Stadium has been his ability to use players in different positions, a key contribution factor to their excellent Premier League form.

Summer signing Kai Havertz has played in central midfield or as a striker, while Thomas Partey began the season at right back and Jakub Kiwior has been used at left back.

Across the frontline, Gabriel Jesus has been used on both the left and right-wing, while Leandro Trossard has occasionally been asked to play as a central striker as well as in wide areas.

This summer will likely see the Gunners boss demand more of the same, therefore, with players who can cover multiple positions set to be high on their shopping list. Now, they may have found one.

Sudakov in Gunners' sights

That comes in the form of Shakhtar Donetsk star Georgiy Sudakov, who has a whopping £128m release clause in his contract with the Ukrainian side. Fortunately, interested parties won't have to pay that, with more recent reports suggesting that his price tag will be between 50m and 60m euros (£43m-£51.5m).

It also means that Serie A sides, who have also been credited with an interest in the 21-year-old but aren't exactly flush with cash, are unlikely to be a serious threat in the race, leaving a Premier League move more likely.

Tottenham have shown interest, but it is north London rivals Arsenal who are now "the first suitor from England" according to the most recent reports, with the Gunners having "entered the dance" for the youngster and causing worry for the other suitors.

Sudakov in 23/24 Appearances 19 Goals 3 Assists 1 Yellow Cards 5

Shakhtar boss Sergei Palkin has already confirmed that he will be listening to offers for his star, admitting that Sudakov "will definitely" leave this summer.

“This summer window, he has a big chance to move to some big clubs. We have had some contacts with big clubs and some are not negotiating with us directly but are getting a feel for the summer environment.

“He will definitely move to a top European club this summer. When I was at Chelsea versus Everton on Monday, many people asked me about Sudakov.”

And versatility is one of his key attributes; though he has played largely as a central midfielder during his time at Shakhtar, he can also play on the left or further forward, something which is unsurprisingly of interest to both Arteta and Ange Postecoglou.

In fact, the youngster has been hailed by Ukrainian legend Andiry Shevchenko for his ability to play a variety of roles, and is known to be equally strong on either foot too.

"Sudakov is a very interesting player: a dynamic footballer who can play in several positions. I first called him up to the Ukrainian national team three years ago. He is a great talent who can make a big leap in his career if he goes to play in Serie A or the Premier League", Shevchenko explained.

Could he be the missing piece in the Arsenal engine room, or will Spurs jump back in front over the coming weeks and months?