Arsenal are a club that seemingly can do no wrong of late.

Recruiting well in the summer market, Mikel Arteta added the finishing touches to his squad that finally would facilitate his philosophy. Then, they would go on a sensational run that currently has them eight points clear at the summit with just nine games left to play.

This continued good form was only bolstered by yet another immaculate transfer window in January, which saw three new additions welcomed to the Emirates.

In unprecedented fashion, the club identified its weaknesses and simply spent what was required to strengthen.

Whilst Jorginho has offered a steady presence in the dressing room, the acquisition of Leandro Trossard has understandably stolen the show. In no time at all, the Belgian has become a key component in the creative exploits of this team.

Having signed from Brighton and Hove Albion and shone with such finesse, this has unsurprisingly seen a sharp upturn in value too.

How much is Leandro Trossard worth now?

With the 28-year-old seeking to force a move from the south coast outfit, it was the Gunners who were willing recipients of such a talented individual. They parted with an initial £21m to secure his services, as the good news just kept rolling into north London.

With ten goal contributions already to his name before making the move, it was expected that he might struggle to adapt to the huge step up that a title race might demand.

However, with a further eight goal contributions in just 11 league games for Arsenal, it is clear that he has taken to the challenge with ease.

The £40k-per-week maestro was even given particular praise by broadcast journalist Buchi Laba, who wrote on Twitter: "Man is Jesus Esque. A creative Machine that makes things easy for his teammates."

What further exacerbates his ever-improving importance to this side is the rate at which his value has soared. Given the initial fee paid, CIES Football Observatory already suggests that this figure has risen to €35m (£31m), marking a £10m increase in just three months.

With the Belgian magician only just entering his peak years now too, it bodes extremely well for the immediate future of both the player and the club. Trossard offers a level of experience within this exceptional youthful outfit, and for Arteta, he has been priceless.

It is likely that his value will only continue to rocket if his performances continue in the same vein, which will surely only command further silverware for the Gunners.