Arsenal hold a key advantage over La Liga title contenders Barcelona in the race to sign a "magnificent" new transfer target, and one who's been drawing comparisons with former Manchester United and France midfielder Paul Pogba.

Arsenal drop points to Everton in disappointing afternoon for Mikel Arteta

The Gunners failed to capitalise on Liverpool's dropped points at home to Fulham on Saturday, with fellow Merseysiders Everton managing to come away from the Emirates Stadium unscathed.

Mikel Arteta watched on as Arsenal couldn't break through Everton's resolute back line, despite creating a host of opportunities in the final third and dominating the overall play, in what was a very frustrating afternoon in north London.

Liverpool's 2-2 draw with Fulham at Anfield means Arsenal haven't fallen any further behind Arne Slot's lead Premier League contenders, but they also missed a glaring opportunity to close the gap with their failure to beat the Toffees.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Crystal Palace (away) December 21 Ipswich Town (home) December 27 Brentford (away) January 1 Brighton (away) January 4 Tottenham (home) January 15

"I'm very disappointed because when you do what we've done today against them," said Arteta after Arsenal's 0-0 draw with Everton.

"You have to win the game, you know. But at the end, this is football, it’s the hardest thing. Those last 20- 25 meters to do what we have to do. Credit to them as well, how they block shots, Jordan Pickford for the saves that he's made, the way they defend, the desire that they defend with. But honestly, it's difficult to ask something else to the team. Individually, can we do things a little bit better and deliver more quality and deliver the magic moment? In that case that is necessary, yes, but that's something that is not easy."

Arsenal have a flurry of must-win games against lower-league opposition from now until mid-January, so Arteta will be praying his side avoid any more slip-ups.

Thomas Partey, who has become a mainstay player once again this season, is likely to play a major role in those fixtures. The £200,000-per-week Ghanaian has started nearly every single Premier League game for them this season, bar two, featuring in both midfield and at right-back.

Arsenal leapfrog Barcelona in race to sign Sevilla midfielder Lucien Agoume

However, Partey is out of contract at the end of this season, alongside fellow veteran midfielder Jorginho, and it is unclear whether they'll extend their contracts, leave in January or for free next summer.

Football Transfers write that the N5 side are scouring for potential replacements, and one player who now features highly in their thinking as a new target is Sevilla midfielder Lucien Agoume.

The 22-year-old, who's apparently been likened to Pogba, would prefer a move to the Premier League - and this has put Arsenal "ahead" of Barcelona in the possible race for Agoume's signature.

Agoume has been a mainstay for Sevilla, making 15 La Liga appearances, and he's already extremely highly-rated.

“I know Agoume because I watch a lot of football,” said former Sevilla boss Enrique Sanchez Flores in January.

“Lucien is ready, he has an extraordinary physique and a magnificent physical condition. He needs to get familiar with us a little more and I hope to integrate him into the squad as soon as possible.

“The fact that he speaks Spanish and can communicate with his teammates helps massively.”