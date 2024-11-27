Arsenal are ready to make a January bid to sign their "perfect" player, and it is believed they've leapfrogged Manchester City in the race for his signature.

Arsenal make statement with 5-1 Champions League win over Sporting Lisbon

Mikel Arteta has made the perfect start post-international break, following up their impressive 3-0 win over Premier League high-flyers Nottingham Forest with a statement 5-1 victory at Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League on Tuesday evening.

A disastrous run of form, stretching from mid-October to mid-November, saw Arsenal go without a single win in the top flight - putting their chances of a first league title for 21 years in serious jeopardy - but two exceptional performances in the last few days have provided hope that Arteta can resurrect the club's fortunes.

Goals from Gabriel Martinelli, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Magalhaes, Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard rounded off a superb display in Portugal last night, with Arteta praising his side for their convincing performance.

"For sure, especially against the opponent that we played in their home," said Arteta on whether he was impressed with Arsenal against Sporting.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date West Ham United (away) November 30 Man United (home) December 4 Fulham (away) December 8 Everton (home) December 14 Crystal Palace (away) December 21

"I don’t think they’ve lost a game in 18 months. They’ve been in top form, they did better than anyone they played here, so to play to the level, with the determination, the purpose, and the fluidity that we've done today, very pleased.

"For sure, the performance was there a few times and when we played big teams. When we played PSG, we were exceptional, again, when we played Bayern we were exceptional and some mistakes cost us. Now it’s Inter, now it’s this level, that’s the level we have to be able to cope, and you have to make it happen, then that creates belief, then on the next one the players will be better prepared. We need that consistency because the ability to do it is there."

West Ham await Arsenal at the London Stadium this weekend, and you'd seriously fancy the Gunners' chances given the opposing form of both sides right now.

Arsenal ready to make January bid for £60 million Martin Zubimendi

According to CaughtOffiside, the Emirates Stadium could reinforce Arteta's chances of making this campaign a success with a winter swoop for Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi.

Both Jorginho and Thomas Partey are edging towards exits, following the expiry of their contracts, so the club also need to think about long-term replacements for them - if contract extensions are not on the table.

Arsenal are ready to bid £50 million for Zubumendi in January, as per CS, but Sociedad will demand closer to £60m. The north Londoners have an advantage over City, though, with Arteta ahead of his old mentor Pep Guardiola in the race for Zubimendi's services.

Arsenal were linked with Zubimendi in the summer, and the Spaniard has been tipped as a potentially ideal upgrade for Arteta's midfield.

“My personal feeling is that Zubimendi would be fantastic, even if [Amadou] Onana and Douglas [Luiz] have the advantage of both already knowing the Premier League," said reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano in an interview with CaughtOffside earlier this year, commenting on which midfielder Arsenal should go for.

"Zubimendi is [a] fantastic player, he can help with his vision, quality and intelligence on the ball – he’s the perfect midfielder."