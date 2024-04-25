Arsenal have had one major problem this season. You could argue they still lack a natural centre-forward capable of scoring 20 goals a term but that can be remedied rather simply, you'd hope, in the summer transfer window.

The issue we're talking about is Mikel Arteta's seeming lack of faith in the fringe players at his disposal.

This season, Arsenal's more trusted individuals have played far more football than any of their title rivals. William Saliba hasn't missed a game while midfielders Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard round off the top four alongside Virgil van Dijk when it comes to minutes.

Minutes played by outfield players at top 3 clubs Player Club Minutes played William Saliba Arsenal 3060 Declan Rice Arsenal 2871 Virgil van Dijk Liverpool 2818 Martin Odegaard Arsenal 2745 Gabriel Arsenal 2715 Bukayo Saka Arsenal 2678 Ben White Arsenal 2655 Julian Alvarez Man City 2461 Phil Foden Man City 2453 Rodri Man City 2409 Data via Transfermarkt = Premier League only.

So, what is the solution? Well, Arteta either needs to pick the likes of Fabio Vieira, Reiss Nelson and Emile Smith Rowe on a more frequent basis or get rid and replace them with players he does actually trust.

That's all easier said than done, of course, but one big boost from Arsenal that'll help is the return of Jurrien Timber.

The Dutchman caught the eye during the opening weeks of his time in north London having traded Amsterdam and Ajax in a £38m move.

However, his debut campaign was ripped away from him in cruel fashion after sustaining an ACL injury against Nottingham Forest on the opening weekend of the Premier League.

Timber is now back training with the first team and has returned to action too. The full-back made an appearance for the U21s in a 2-2 draw with Blackburn last Monday and made quite the impact.

Just nine minutes into the game, the Netherlands international - who was fielded as a left-back - curled the ball deliciously into the top corner from the edge of the box. Not a bad return, eh?

It will be great to see the 22-year-old back in senior action soon but expectations must be tempered. It's unlikely he'll walk into the XI immediately.

What Alan Smith said about Jurrien Timber

Football FanCast sat down with Gunners legend Alan Smith this week to talk exclusively about all things Arsenal. One of the subjects discussed was the defender's return.

Asked how big a boost it'll be, the former striker said: "Yeah, it will be huge. I saw that goal - what a way to announce yourself coming back after a long time out!"

Smith then outlined the summer signing's best attributes, revealing what he could bring to the Arsenal team once he gets back on the field: "I just remember when he first arrived at the club, everybody was so impressed about his ability and his character and what he brought to the dressing room," the Sky Sports pundit stated.

"It was a huge blow to lose him and left back is a problem position, there's no doubt about that. They've tried three [Kiwior, Zinchenko, Tomiyasu] in recent weeks and none have said 'you know, that's me, that's who you should be picking' ,so Timber coming back would be great if he can return to league action. He will be a big boost."