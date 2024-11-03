Amid rumours that Leandro Trossard is attracting interest from the Saudi Pro League, Arsenal are reportedly lining up a big-money deal to sign a Premier League replacement in 2025.

Arsenal transfer news

The Gunners have suffered a damning reality check in recent weeks. In search of dethroning Manchester City at the third time of asking and returning to the top of English football, Mikel Arteta's side have found themselves on the end of results to forget. Starting with defeat on the South Coast against Bournemouth, Arsenal have since drawn against title rivals Liverpool and suffered a surprise defeat at the hands of Newcastle United and Alexander Isak.

Now, potentially making matters worse, Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad are reportedly eyeing a £40m move to sign Trossard in 2025, leaving the Gunners short within what is already a frontline that could do with sharpening at the best of times.

If the Belgian does leave, however, it seems as though those at The Emirates have quite the plan in place. According to The Sunday People via The Daily Express, Arsenal are lining up a £90m move to sign Mohammed Kudus from West Ham United in a deal that would see the Gunners spend big.

Now 24 years old, Kudus showed plenty of signs that he has the ability to step into a top side last season before struggling since the arrival of under pressure Julen Lopetegui. With that £90m price tag there to be hit, Arsenal could enjoy a fairly simple deal all whilst weakening their London rivals and replacing Trossard, should he depart to Saudi Arabia.

"Strong" Kudus could strengthen Arsenal

Of course, there's no escaping that £90m would be a staggering transfer fee to spend on Kudus, but that could be the price of sharpening the Arsenal frontline. Given that the former Ajax man can also play as an attacking midfielder too, there's an argument that he could step in and also provide cover for Martin Odegaard should he suffer any future injury issues.

The £90m man has earned plenty of praise during his time at the London Stadium, including from teammate Aaron Cresswell, who told the Iron Cast via BBC Sport: "I've just trained with him and you don't want to go anywhere near him. I'm up against him all the time and I'm like: 'Mo, go on over to the left!' He's a top, top talent and I think we haven't seen the best of him yet.

"I won't go near him in training because I know if I'm going to try to knock him off the ball I had better make sure he's not looking and doesn't see me coming. You just can't get near him. He's so strong, so quick, so sharp."

With 18 goals and seven assists last season, Kudus may yet get his biggest move yet to return to such form.