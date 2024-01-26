The January transfer window might have swung its doors open over three weeks ago but Arsenal have not been very busy at all, with rumours scudding around the Emirates Stadium but nothing concrete materialising as of yet.

Mikel Arteta has created an exciting squad capable of competing for the Premier League title and for the second season running the Gunners find themselves in the thick of the race for silverware, also having returned to the Champions League after six seasons away, awaiting FC Porto in the last 16.

A winter blip has stifled a tremendous campaign and illuminated the need for a first-class centre-forward; Gabriel Jesus is elegant and creative, Eddie Nketiah hard-working, but neither offer that fear-inducing goal threat that Arsenal need to go one step further.

However, despite speculation, Arteta may shelve this pursuit until the summer, with options limited in the winter window, though the midfield is also of some concern in north London and news has emerged that an exciting talent could be available to galvanise the club before the end of the month.

Arsenal eyeing late move

According to Italian publication Tutto Juve, Arsenal are rivalling Serie A giants Juventus for the signing of Al-Hilal midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, with the Gunners' facility to present a superior offer giving them the edge in the budding saga.

Al-Hilal signed Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio for around €40m (£34m) last summer but the Serbia international has been reported to have expressed regret with the transfer to former teammates.

The Saudi Pro League side may not wish to sell their asset but Jordan Henderson's recent transfer away from Saudi Arabia after a matter of months suggests that Arsenal could find success in their pursuit of the 28-year-old as Arteta reportedly lines up a bid for his services in a battle with Juventus.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic's style of play

Many were surprised when Milinkovic-Savic chose to head for Saudi Arabia at the height of his game, having been a talismanic force for years in Rome and attracted interest from top clubs - including Arsenal - last summer.

Now, supposedly disconcerted with Al-Hilal, Milinkovic-Savic could finally try his hand on English soil, having been described as a "monster" midfielder by journalist Carlo Garganese.

He's hardly been poor this season, it must be said, posting nine goals and five assists across 22 appearances and averaging 1.8 key passes, 1.9 tackles, 5.3 ball recoveries, and 1.5 dribbles per game in the league, as per Sofascore.

And after chalking up 341 appearances for I Biancocelesti, scoring 69 goals, supplying 59 assists and winning the Coppa Italia and two Supercoppa Italiana trophies, he stands proud as one of the club's finest players in a generation.

Speaking of the player's quality in the past, former Lazio manager Mauricio Sarri said: "I’ve coached great midfielders, like Zielinski and Hamsik, and he’s one of the best. He really is a complete player with great quality."

As per FBref, Milinkovic-Savic ranks among the top 2% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues and European competitions over the past year for goals, the top 6% for shots taken, the top 19% for successful take-ons, the top 4% for touches in the attacking penalty area and the top 2% for aerial battles won per 90.

Silky and endowed with remarkable strength, the 6 foot 3 titan is factory-built for life in the Premier League and, given that Arsenal are willing to make the move happen, will surely be considering the prospect of playing under the brilliant Emirates lights.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: Biggest Strengths Very Strong Strong Key passes Passing Aerial duels Concentration Source: WhoScored

Should Arsenal succeed in this transfer endeavour, Milinkovic-Savic would augment an engine room fuelled by some high-class figures: the relentlessness of Declan Rice, the genius of Martin Odegaard.

And while Kai Havertz was signed from Chelsea for £65m last summer, a talented and itinerant figure on the pitch, drifting from position to position without really finding a permanent home, the German has not quite evoked confidence that he is deserving of an unwavering starting berth.

Milinkovic-Savic would be an upgrade on Kai Havertz

Havertz has long been regarded as a talented player and indeed scored Chelsea's winning goal in the Champions League final against Manchester City back in 2020 to etch his name into Stamford Bridge folklore.

But principally considered a forward during his time in England, Havertz's return of 32 goals from 139 appearances for the Blues left him criticised regularly.

A transfer to Arsenal has proved to be a clean slate and he has enjoyed some impressive games under Arteta's wing, largely deployed in the centre of the park and popping up with some big goals, scoring five times thus far.

The 42-cap Germany star ranks among the top 17% of midfielders for goals scored, the top 3% for shots taken, the top 1% for touches in the attacking box, and the top 5% for aerial wins per 90, such metrics indicating that Milinkovic-Savic could mirror his presence, similar in multiple areas.

Also earning £280k per week, the 24-year-old is not producing performances to reflect this expensive remuneration, averaging just 0.8 key passes, 1.1 tackles, 3.3 ball recoveries, and 0.4 clearances and dribbles per Premier League match, winning just 47% of his contested duels.

A towering presence himself at 6 foot 4, Havertz is industrious, committed, and cultured but Milinkovic-Savic offers a similar profile and is comparatively superior across many metrics, and Arteta must seriously consider forging ahead with a swoop to bring some much-needed extra mettle to his midfield.

The Al-Hilal machine has also been praised for his "magic" ability on the ball by erstwhile Lazio teammate Ciro Immobile, and given the Italian's prolific partnership with the player, perhaps Arsenal would be sealing a signature to enhance the likely centre-forward arrival in the summer.

While Arsenal have been quiet on the transfer front this month there is a tacit understanding that improvements are needed and Milinkovic-Savic could be the answer, bringing a complete skill set to surpass the ability of Havertz.

The Germany international has not provided a consistent stream of goals and assists in the final third to make himself an influential figure in midfield, which is in stark contrast to the Serbian whiz's contributions for Al-Hilal and Lazio in recent years.

He could come in and offer far more in the final third and give Arteta another potential match-winner in the middle of the park ahead of the second half of the campaign.