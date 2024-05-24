There is an interesting debate in the footballing world; who has the best academy? Arsenal’s Hale End is one that is often mentioned. They have produced some exceptional talent over the years, including the likes of Tony Adams, Cesc Fabregas, and more recently Bukayo Saka.

Manchester United’s esteemed Carrington Academy is another which has a superb production line. In recent years, graduates have included the likes of Marcus Rashford and Kobbie Mainoo, but those two don’t even begin to scratch the surface of iconic names. The legendary Busby Babes from the 1950s and 1960s was littered with academy stars, as was the famous Class of ‘92.

Chelsea’s Cobham Academy is also one that is favourably looked upon, with several graduates winning the Champions League in 2021. Phil Foden, a Manchester City academy graduate, also won the Champions League with his boyhood club in 2023.

Outside of England, Barcelona’s La Masia academy is widely regarded as the best in mainland Europe. That was where Lionel Messi came through, as well as the likes of Xavi and Iniesta. It has produced some legendary players.

There is one exciting young player, who received much of his football education in La Masia, who has been in fine form this season and is now linked with a big move at the end of the season.

Arsenal target young attacker

The youngster in question here is former Barcelona academy player, and current PSG attacker Xavi Simons. The youngster has spent the 2023/24 season on loan at RB Leipzig, his second loan move in as many years, and has been sublime in Germany.

According to journalist Graeme Bailey, Simons is now of interest to Arsenal, and several of their Premier League rivals this summer, should PSG decide to move him on permanently. Aston Villa, Chelsea and City are also interested in signing the Dutchman in the summer.

With that being said, Simons’ preferred move is back to where it all began, in Barcelona. Bailey reports that “the Camp Nou is Xavi’s preferred destination”. That would see him link up with former Barca midfielder Xavi, whom the talented youngster was named after.

In terms of a fee, Simons may come cheaper than expected given his performances on loan at PSV and Leipzig. PSG reportedly value Xavi at £50m, which is certainly a deal Arsenal could afford to do, given Mikel Arteta will likely be backed this summer.

Why Xavi Simons would be a good signing for Arsenal

Over his two loan spells in his native Netherlands, and Germany, Simons has been electric. The Dutchman scored 19 goals and registered nine Eredivisie assists in 2022/23, sharing the Golden Boot, and has scored eight times and registered 13 assists for Leipzig this season in the Bundesliga. He also has four goal involvements in eight Champions League games.

Xavi Simons domestic league record over the last two seasons Club Games Goals Assists PSV 34 19 9 Leipzig 32 8 12 Total 66 27 21

Simons’ sparkling performances over the past two seasons have not gone unnoticed. In fact, Arsenal legend Ian Wright was left spellbound by the 21-year-old’s performance against Real Madrid in the Champions League round of 16 this season. On his podcast ‘Wrighty’s House’, the former Arsenal striker said on Simons: “He was brilliant to watch. Unbelievable”.

As far as a creative midfielder goes, Simons is as good as they get, which is reflected in his Fbref numbers. He averages 6.04 progressive passes per 90 minutes, which ranks him in the top 11%, 2.19 passes into the penalty area per 90 minutes, ranking him in the top 12%, and 2.71 key passes per 90 minutes, placing him in the top 8%. As the numbers show, he is a creative genius.

Slotting into the midfield alongside Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard, Simons could be superb for Arsenal. As football analyst Ben Mattinson described the signing on X, it could be a “game-changing signing”.

With the defensive security of Rice behind him, the 21-year-old could simply roam free in the final third, impacting the game and flexing his creative muscles in and around the opposition penalty box. He can score, assist, and has the potential to change a game at the drop of a hat. He could help provide the difference between Arsenal winning and losing the Premier League next season.

Mattinson further described Simons as a “superstar”, and it is clear to see why. At just 21 years old, he is one of the most sought-after youngsters in the world, and, should Arsenal acquire his services this summer, he can take their side to the next level.