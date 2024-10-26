Arsenal vs Liverpool has tended to produce incredible matches throughout the years, with plenty of incredible goals being scored in matches between the two.

Since the turn of the century, only three Premier League titles have been won by the two clubs (2002 and 2004 by Arsenal and 2020 for Liverpool), but they are both on upward trajectories under Mikel Arteta and Arne Slot respectively.

This season, both teams are currently playing in the Champions League while occupying spots in the top four, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see either Arsenal or the Anfield side winning a trophy or two come May.

Ahead of what could be an early title showdown on Sunday afternoon, we have taken a look at the eight best goals scored in the fixture. Enjoy a trip down memory lane.

Previous five meetings between Arsenal and Liverpool Date Competition Result 4th February 2024 Premier League Arsenal 3-1 Liverpool 7th January 2024 FA Cup Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool 23rd December 2023 Premier League Liverpool 1-1 Arsenal 9th April 2023 Premier League Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal 9th October 2022 Premier League Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool

8 Mesut Özil v Liverpool (2017)

German completes remarkable turnaround with trademark finish

Having slumped to a 4-0 defeat to Liverpool in August 2017, the Gunners faced Liverpool again just before Christmas in the Premier League in what was a pulsating 3-3 draw.

Trailing 2-0, Arsenal netted three goals in just five second-half minutes, with the last one by Mesut Özil looking like it had completed a stunning turnaround.

The playmaker received a wonderful flick-on in the opposition box before bouncing the ball into the net, which saw boisterous scenes at the Emirates.

Unfortunately, Liverpool scored an equaliser, but Ozil’s goal will go down as one of his finest moments of magic during his spell in north London.

7 Sadio Mané v Arsenal (2016)

Winger smashes home superb strike on Reds debut

Jürgen Klopp faced off against Arsene Wenger in the first league match of the 2016/17 campaign, and the match was arguably one of the most exciting that season.

Making his first league appearance since moving from Southampton, Sadio Mané scored a sublime goal in the second half to truly announce himself to the Reds fans.

Bursting down the right flank, Mane evaded two defenders before cutting in and unleashing a powerful effort with his left foot into the top corner. Not a bad way to introduce yourself.

6 Philippe Coutinho v Arsenal (2016)

Stunning equaliser inspires superb Liverpool comeback

A goal from the same game, but a diffiuclt one to ignore. Liverpool prevailed 4-3, at one stage being 4-1 ahead, and that was largely thanks to Philippe Coutinho, who scored twice. His first was special, however. With the Reds trailing, they won a free kick 30 yards from goal and the Brazilian star had a crack.

It flew into the back of the net, proving to be the catalyst for their revival after going behind to Theo Walcott's opener. Jurgen Klopp's first full season was off to a flyer.

5 Andrey Arshavin v Liverpool (2009)

The second of the Russian's four on famous night at Anfield

Liverpool were fighting it out with Manchester United for the league title in April 2009, but Arsenal came to Anfield and disrupted things that evening as they claimed a point in a thrilling 4-4 draw.

Andrey Arshavin - a January signing by Arsène Wenger - scored all four of his side’s goals, but it was his second that was the finest of the lot.

Pouncing on a defensive error, he charged down on goal with the ball before unleashing a swerving effort that bent away from Pepe Reina and ended in the back of the net, before shushing the Anfield crowd.

4 Neil Mellor v Arsenal (2004)

Late winner stuns wounded champions

Arsenal had recently seen their 49-game unbeaten run ended by Man Utd, and a couple of weeks later, they suffered another defeat to Liverpool thanks to a late winner from Neil Mellor.

The striker was making just his second league start, and with the clock ticking down, the ball bounced in front of him some 30 yards from goal. Instinctively, he unleashed a stunning effort which nestled into the Arsenal net, securing all three points in the process.

3 Thierry Henry v Liverpool (2004)

Highbury erupts as Frenchman saves Arsenal

Heading into their clash in April 2004, Arsenal were under pressure. Not only had they lost to Man Utd in the FA Cup a week prior, but the club had lost in the Champions League quarter-finals to Chelsea that same week.

2-1 down at half-time with an unbeaten league season within reach, it was time for Thierry Henry to showcase his class. In the second half just moments after a Robert Pires equaliser, he netted a stunning solo goal to put the Gunners 3-2 ahead, before completing his hat-trick moments later.

A few weeks later, Arsenal won the league undefeated, all thanks to Henry's magic on Good Friday.

Related Top 10 best games from Arsenal's Invincibles season Football FanCast takes a look at the best games from their Invincible season.

2 Michael Owen v Arsenal (2001)

Late Owen double sinks Gunners to win cup for specialists Liverpool

Only three league titles were claimed by the clubs in the 1990s, but by 2001, it was Arsenal who were the most likely to win more than the Reds, as Arsène Wenger had rejuvenated the side.

A league and cup double arrived in 1998, although they had been in Manchester United’s shadow since. Liverpool had won the League Cup in 2001 before the two teams met in the FA Cup final that same year.

With 18 minutes to go, Freddie Ljungberg scored for the Gunners with a goal that looked like it would be enough to seal the FA Cup. Enter Michael Owen.

The Englishman scored with just seven minutes remaining with a simple goal past David Seaman, but it was his second which will go down in folklore. In the dying minutes, Owen was released down the left flank, outpacing Tony Adams and Lee Dixon before finishing past Seaman, thus winning the cup for Liverpool.

1 Michael Thomas v Liverpool (1989)

This goal may not have been the most aesthetically pleasing of those featured here, but there is no doubt it is the most dramatic.

Arsenal travelled to Anfield knowing they had to beat defending champions Liverpool by two clear goals to win a first title since 1971.

Alan Smith scored the opener in the second half, giving George Graham's men a glimmer of hope, but as the minutes ticked down to full-time, it looked like they had blown their chance.

That was until Michael Thomas latched onto Smith's flick-on - which took a rebound off Steve Nicol - before charging through the middle of the pitch and slotting the ball past Bruce Grobbelaar in the final seconds to seal what was one of the most dramatic finishes to a season in history.