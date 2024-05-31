Arsenal have looked at signing a £68 million alternative to RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, coming after Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk's praise for the player.

Arsenal prioritising new forward signing this summer

Sporting director Edu Gaspar and manager Mikel Arteta are thought to be prioritising the addition of a new striker this summer, with many names on their shortlist as the Gunners board look to bring in their final piece of the jigsaw.

The north Londoners have been tipped to sign a new number nine for a long time now, with Arsenal thought to hold a serious interest in Ivan Toney last year. Links to the Englishman have cooled, but Arteta's side remain on the hunt for a new centre-forward.

Arsenal apparently want to bring in a striker before their pre-season tour, and they have a few options ranging from big names to more lesser-known candidates. Sporting Lisbon star Viktor Gyokeres is a target for Arsenal, while the likes of Napoli star Victor Osimhen have been linked in parts as well.

However, more recently, RB Leipzig's Sesko has been more regularly mentioned by sections of the press as a player who is wanted at Arsenal. The Slovenia international, who bagged 18 goals in all competitions last season, could leave Germany for the value of his £55 million release clause.

Benjamin Sesko's stats in all competitions - 2023/2024 Number (via Transfermarkt) Appearances 42 Goals 18 Assists 2 Minutes played 2,056

The 6t 5 front man would bring both cutting edge and physicality to Arteta's attacking line, with journalist Dean Jones telling GiveMeSport this week that Sesko could be tempted to join Arsenal if they formalise that interest.

"My hunch is that Arsenal weren’t planning to do business as soon as the window opens in mid-June, but with Sesko that would be necessary," said Jones.

"So this is something they have to decide right now. If Arsenal do put their foot down on this one then he’ll be tempted to go for it. They could definitely turn his head and he would be a great addition to that squad."

Arsenal face competition for his services, though, with Chelsea and Man United also in the hunt to sign Sesko this summer.

Arsenal look at signing Ajax forward Brian Brobbey

As per The Mirror, Arsenal have looked at signing Ajax forward Brian Brobbey as an alternative to Sesko, coming after the Dutchman's 18-goal haul in the Eredivisie alone last season.

Rumoured to cost around £68 million, Brobbey has been lavished with praise by Liverpool's van Dijk for his power and speed.

“I think he’s a great boy. He is a great talent and basically has everything. He is fast, strong and can finish well,” said van Dijk via the Liverpool Echo.

“He had said in an interview that he would score against us, but luckily, we were able to prevent that. He can be a very good weapon [for the World Cup], but it’s up to the national coach.”