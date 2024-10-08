Arsenal are looking at signing an "exceptional" former Real Madrid player, who is currently being coached by ex-Gunners star Cesc Fabregas.

Edu's reported Arsenal transfer plans for 2025

Sporting director Edu Gaspar and the club's recruitment team are reportedly planning for the January transfer window and beyond, as the Brazilian seeks to add more quality to Mikel Arteta's already-illustrious squad.

The north Londoners sealed summer deals for David Raya, Riccardo Calafiori, Mikel Merino, Neto and Raheem Sterling before deadline day on August 30, but Edu didn't elect to bring in a new number nine, despite reports at the time suggesting that was a serious possibility.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Bournemouth (away) October 19 Liverpool (home) October 27 Newcastle United (away) November 2 Chelsea (away) November 10 Nottingham Forest (home) November 23

Instead, the club kept faith in Kai Havertz, who has rewarded them with a fine tally of six goals and one assist over 10 appearances in all competitions. However, Havertz's injury concern and the inconsistency of Gabriel Jesus has perhaps highlighted that Arsenal do in fact need another body in that area.

It is believed that Edu is keen to bring in another striker next year, with Inter Milan star Marcus Thuram, Sporting Lisbon's Viktor Gyokeres, Aston Villa's Jhon Duran and Benjamin Sesko all standing out as centre-forwards linked with Arsenal.

Arteta is also said to be keen on Omar Marmoush, as the Egypt and Eintracht Frankfurt striker enjoys an absolutely brilliant start to the new season. Duran will be harder to obtain now that he's signed a new deal with Aston Villa, though, so Edu may have to pay a premium to draw him away from the Midlands.

Arsenal did try to sign Sesko in the summer, making an offer for his services alongside both Man United and Chelsea, but the Slovenia starlet instead signed a contract extension to continue his development in Germany.

While a lot of rumours have centered around a striker, there are other positions which Edu wants to strengthen.

Arsenal looking at Como star Nico Paz

One of them is in midfield, and it is believed Como star Nico Paz is now a potential target.

According to The Boot Room, Arsenal have been keeping close tabs on Paz, who left Real Madrid in the summer to make the move to Serie A. The 20-year-old has enjoyed an excellent start to the season, registering two assists in six appearances, while averaging an impressive 3.2 shots per 90 and a 7.28 match rating according to WhoScored.

Interestingly, the Argentine youth international is being managed by Fabregas, who was appointed Como boss in July. Called "exceptional" by Toni Kroos in an interview with Marca, it is believed Chelsea are also interested in the player.