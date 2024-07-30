Arsenal are looking to strike a rapid agreement to sign one player who apparently has his "heart set" on working under manager Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal tipped to make more signings after Riccardo Calafiori

The north Londoners, with just a month remaining of the summer window, finally confirmed their first outfield signing of the window this week.

Arsenal officially announced the signing of Italy international defender Riccardo Calafiori on a five-year contract, which puts an end to their search for an alternative to Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba. Calafiori, who stood out as a star player for Italy during the Euros, also helped Bologna to qualify for the Champions League last season - highlighting the 22-year-old's real potential and quality.

Speaking to the club's official website, Arteta drew attention to Calafiori's "big personality" and "specific skills" which can help elevate the north Londoners to another level.

Riccardo Calafiori's Bologna Statistics 2023-24 Serie A Games 30 Goal Contributuions 7 Clean Sheets 15 Interceptions Per 90 Minutes 1.92 Tackles Per 90 Minutes 1.80 via WhoScored

“We welcome Riccardo and his family to Arsenal. He is a great signing and gives us huge strength to reinforce our defence," said Arteta.

“Riccardo is a big personality and character, with specific skills which will make us stronger as we push to win major trophies. He has already shown great development in recent seasons with his performances for both Bologna and Italy, with his progression and development in the past year being really impressive.

“We’re looking forward to working with Riccardo, integrating him into the squad, and supporting him in the years to come.”

Calafiori starred under Thiago Motta at Bologna over his 30 Serie A appearances last season, even contributing in the final third with two goals and five assists.

The ex-FC Basel star's reputation as a forward-thinking centre-back was seen on the biggest stage at Euro 2024 as well, with Calafiori setting up Mattia Zaccagni's last-gasp 98th minute equaliser against Croatia after his mazy run into their half.

He could be quite the asset for Arteta, but it's now back to the drawing board for Edu Gaspar and co as they seek to upgrade the Spaniard's squad further. Midfield is seen as a position which could be strengthened before deadline day on August 30, with Real Sociedad's Mikel Merino heavily linked.

Arsenal want to seal quick Merino deal with player's stance clear

Football Transfers have an update on their pursuit of the Spain international, who also impressed at Euro 2024.

Merino has entered the final 12 months of his deal at Sociedad, meaning he could leave for less than his £55 million release clause. Arsenal want to seal a rapid deal for Merino, who has his "heart set" on joining Arteta at London Colney and has already agreed personal terms.

However, this will depend on Emile Smith Rowe and his move to Fulham, as Arsenal will need to finalise his £35 million switch to Craven Cottage before pressing ahead with a deal to sign Merino.

The 28-year-old, who's been called "creative" by IF Brommapojkarna performance analyst Marcus Bring, racked up eight goals and five assists in 45 appearances across all competitions for Sociedad last season.