The best-laid plans often go awry, and when it comes to transfers, Arsenal have seen a fair few of their plans go up in smoke in recent years.

The latest target they're set to miss out on is Benjamin Šeško, who's agreed to stay at RB Leipzig after weeks of links with a move to North London.

However, the Gunners have proven themselves to be shrewd operators in the market over recent years and, according to recent reports, have moved onto another player who could be the perfect addition to the side, although it could spell trouble for Gabriel Martinelli.

Arsenal transfer news

According to a recent report from The Standard's Simon Collings, Arsenal are not 100% convinced they need to spend big on an out-and-out nine this summer. Instead, they could reinforce the frontline with a new winger, with Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams being one player they have taken a particular interest in.

The Guardian revealed that the 21-year-old's current contract has a release clause worth around £43m, and while that's quite reasonable for a player of his quality, Collings claims his hefty wages of around £172k-per-week could prove to be a stumbling block.

Agreeing a deal with the dynamic wideman could prove challenging, but given his performances this season, it seems well worth a try, even if his arrival could disrupt Martinelli's development in North London.

How Williams compares to Martinelli

Now, Williams is a versatile attacker who has started 74 games on the right wing and 47 on the left in his career, but considering how much Arteta clearly trusts in Bukayo Saka, the Bilbao ace would almost certainly join the club on the basis that he'd primarily play off the left, which in turn would put him into direct competition with Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard.

The latter enjoyed a stellar campaign with the Gunners this season - returning 19 goals and assists in 46 games - but he's set to turn 30 this year, and based on the North Londoners' evident desire to build a young team for the future, he's unlikely to feature too heavily in Arteta and Edu's long term plans.

Therefore, the Brazilian would probably be his competition at Arsenal, in which case, how do the pair stack up with one another?

Well, in terms of pure output, it's a significant win for the"dazzling" Pamplona-born ace, as dubbed by talent scout Jacek Kulig. He scored eight goals and provided a massive 17 assists in 37 games this season, meaning he averaged a goal involvement every 1.48 games - at just 21.

In comparison, the former Ituano gem scored eight goals and provided five assists in 44 games, which equates to a goal involvement every 3.38 games.

Williams vs Martinelli Player Williams Martinelli Appearances 37 44 Goals 8 8 Assists 17 5 Goal Involvements per Match 0.67 0.29 All Stats via Transfermarkt

Unfortunately for the Gunners' number 11, he also comes out second best when looking at the pair's underlying numbers.

For example, while he produces a higher non-penalty expected goal and assists figure, more progressive passes and an equal number of progressive carries, he scores fewer actual non-penalty goals, provides fewer assists, produces fewer shot and goal-creating actions, makes fewer ball recoveries and completes far fewer successful take-ons, all per 90.

Williams vs Martinelli Stats per 90 Williams Martinelli Non-Penalty Expected Goals + Assists 0.46 0.58 Non-Penalty Goals + Assists 0.80 0.43 Progressive Carries 5.67 5.67 Progressive Passes 2.62 2.90 Shot-Creating Actions 4.81 4.10 Goal-Creating Actions 0.95 0.49 Successful Take-Ons 3.41 1.79 Ball Recoveries 5.20 4.24 All Stats via FBref for the 23/24 Domestic Season

In all, the Bilbao star, whom data analyst Ben Mattinson claims is blessed with "electric pace," has his potential competition beaten in both raw output and underlying numbers this season and by quite some margin.

Ultimately, Martinelli may well get back to his best in 2024/25, but if Arsenal have the chance to sign Williams this summer, they should absolutely do it. His incredible dynamism could help make Arteta's side even more dangerous as they look to finally end their two-decade title drought at the third time of asking.