Arsenal are now looking at signing another Real Madrid player, amid their repeated links to exit-bound Turkey starlet Arda Güler, with manager Mikel Arteta potentially seeking to raid the Bernabeu in search of reinforcements.

Arsenal eyeing January move for Real Madrid starlet Arda Güler

The 19-year-old enjoyed a scintillating run of form towards the end of 2023/2024, scoring five goals in Real's final six La Liga matches, helping Carlo Ancelotti's side seal the title.

Guler also had a very productive Euro 2024, where he assisted his native Turkey to a surprise quarter-final against the Netherlands, bagging a goal and two assists in the tournament and showing the world that he is a rising star in the making.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Nottingham Forest (home) November 23 West Ham United (away) November 30 Man United (home) December 4 Fulham (away) December 8 Everton (home) December 14

The ex-Fenerbahce sensation, signed for around £25 million by Galacticos president Florentino Perez, is a player of serious potential - but the 'Turkish Messi' has been unable to battle his way into Ancelotti's starting eleven on a regular enough basis this season.

Guler has played just over 300 minutes in all competitions so far, starting just three La Liga matches and making all of his Champions League appearances off the bench, which has led to reports of his discontent behind the scenes.

Arsenal have made contact with Guler and Real Madrid, as they plot a potential January loan deal, with a couple of reports this week suggesting that he is a serious transfer target for Arteta.

Arsenal think a swoop for Guler could mimic their Martin Odegaard deal, as the Norwegian was in a similar situation before he resurrected his career at N5 and became one of the Premier League's most illustrious playmakers.

Real Madrid forward Brahim Diaz targeted by Arsenal with Guler

However, while Guler is starting to be viewed as a top winter target, the teenager isn't Real's only dissatisfied fringe star.

Former Man City and AC Milan forward Brahim Diaz also finds himself on the outskirts, meaning the Morocco international could also seek a January move away in search of more minutes.

Diaz boasts a goal and registered two assists in the Spanish top flight this term, impressing when given the chance, but those opportunities are few and far between - having played even fewer minutes overall than Guler.

The Boot Room now reports that Arsenal are looking at signing Diaz alongside Guler, as interim sporting director Jason Ayto considers bringing in extra forward options for the second half of 24/25.

The 25-year-old, rumoured to command a £50 million price tag in 2024, is highly regarded and TBR state that City would even consider bringing him back to Eastlands.

“It’s his quick little steps, it’s his size, it’s his left foot. It’s everything about him reminds me of the great man," said ex-Real striker Michael Owen to TNT Sports in February, comparing Diaz to Lionel Messi.

“Maybe Real Madrid have been cursing their rivals having him [Messi] for so long but they’ve got maybe a little carbon copy of one himself if he keeps developing."