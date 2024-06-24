Nearly a year ago Arsenal welcomed the most expensive transfer in their history to the club.

We all know the saga by now. The Gunners fought off strong competition from Manchester City to secure the acquisition of a certain Declan Rice.

It was difficult to agree on terms with West Ham. Understandably, the Hammers wanted as much of the eventual fee upfront as possible.

Eventually, a £105m fee was agreed, smashing the previous record held by £72m Nicolas Pepe. The less said about that situation the better.

Rice has since been a revelation in north London, transforming from a no.6 to a no.8. By the end of the season, he was rampaging forward and even taking set pieces.

As a result, he ended the campaign with career-best figures of seven goals and ten assists. So, wouldn't it be rather nice if Arsenal plucked out another English Premier League star this summer? Of course, it would.

Arsenal want to sign Premier League attacker

What Arsenal plan to do this summer is rather unknown. There are continued links to various centre-forwards, including Sporting CP sensation Viktor Gyokeres.

However, with Gabriel Martinelli under par last term and Bukayo Saka forced to play what felt like every minute, depth in the wide areas is required.

Euro 2024 star Nico Williams is one name to have been linked, but English superstar Eberechi Eze is the latest name to be churned out by the rumour mill.

That's according to one trusted club insider who stated this weekend that Edu and Co were now "looking at" the Crystal Palace ace.

Boasting a £60m price tag, it wouldn't be a transfer that breaks the bank and would be sensible money for such a consistent and exciting performer.

Why Eze would be such a good signing for Arsenal

Arsenal have made a habit of signing ready-made Premier League stars in recent years.

It's been a key strategy for Mikel Arteta and Edu who, let's face it, have taken very few risks. That doesn't mean they've played things safe. You only need to look at the £65m move for Kai Havertz as evidence of that.

Though, the fact of the matter is that if you have top-flight experience in England already, the adaptation time is far less. These players are far more likely to come in and hit the ground running pretty instantly.

Arsenal's Premier League signings under Arteta Willian (Chelsea) Cedric (Southampton) Ben White (Brighton) Aaron Ramsdale (Sheffield Utd) Gabriel Jesus (Man City) Oleksandr Zinchenko (Man City) Leandro Trossard (Brighton) Declan Rice (West Ham) Kai Havertz (Chelsea) David Raya (Brentford)

Although there was the notable dud of Willian right at the beginning, Arsenal's list above is pretty impressive. David Raya won the Premier League Golden Glove last term, Havertz was a man-possessed up top and as aforementioned, Rice scored the most goals of his career in a single season.

Even Leandro Trossard has become a force to be reckoned with. Only Bukayo Saka (20) scored more goals for the club last season than the Belgian (17).

There is no guarantee Eze would do the same as those players but his experience should prove key.

Importantly, he's also been pretty damn good in England's top division. Last season he was undoubtedly Crystal Palace's star man, scoring 11 goals and registering six assists in all competitions.

For context, only striker Jean-Philippe Mateta was involved in more goals for the Eagles throughout 2023/24 than Eze.

As a result of such an impressive campaign, he was named in the England squad for Euro 2024. Although he is yet to start a game, he has actually played which is more than can be said for the likes of Cole Palmer and Anthony Gordon.

Ranking within the top 8% of positionally similar players in the league last season for successful take-ons and among the best 12% for key passes, this is evidently a particularly lively player.

Wolves boss Gary O'Neil described him as one of "the best in the Premier League" last term and it's clear on the above evidence why he was given that billing.

So, like Rice, this would surely be an extremely safe deal to conclude. An English homegrown talent who's lighting it up in the Premier League for a mid-table side, there are plenty of parallels with the deal that brought West Ham's former captain to the Emirates Stadium a year ago.