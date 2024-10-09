Arsenal are looking at signing a Real Madrid target for manager Mikel Arteta, with a member of their squad expected to leave in January.

Edu's rumoured transfer plans for Arsenal

The Premier League title hopefuls remain unbeaten in all competitions so far this campaign, partly highlighting the excellent job done by Edu Gaspar and his recruitment team over the last few windows.

Edu and Arteta, who work in tandem on the club's transfer policy, have transformed Unai Emery's previous squad from serial underachievers to real contenders for silverware - and they're unlucky not to have more trophies in the cabinet from these last few seasons.

Pep Guardiola's Man City have set the bar very high for teams hoping to win the Premier League, and Arsenal's tally of 89 points last term would've been enough to clinch title glory in many of the previous campaigns.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Bournemouth (away) October 19 Liverpool (home) October 27 Newcastle United (away) November 2 Chelsea (away) November 10 Nottingham Forest (home) November 23

Arteta has set a target of over 90 points for 2024/2025, according to some reports, with City's loss of star player Rodri for the rest of this season potentially giving them a real chance of usurping the Sky Blues this time round.

In the background, Edu and his staff are working on plans to upgrade the squad, either in January or next summer. A lot of rumours have centered around a possible new striker, after Arsenal elected not to sign one in January.

Arsenal did attempt to sign Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig and were linked with a host of other centre-forwards, but the Gunners ended up keeping their faith in makeshift centre-forward Kai Havertz.

Arteta is said to be keen on a partner for Havertz, though, amid doubts surrounding the suitability of Gabriel Jesus. Meanwhile, it is believed that Arsenal are interested in Como midfielder Nico Paz, and they have eyes on upgrading their central defensive options too.

Arsenal are looking at signing Vitor Reis

Despite the addition of Riccardo Calafiori in January, reports have linked Arsenal with Palmeiras star Vitor Reis.

The Brazilian's deal includes an £83 million release clause, but it is believed Edu and co could strike a deal for much cheaper than that. According to The Boot Room, Arsenal are looking at signing Reis alongside Real Madrid, who are also believed to be very keen on the South American.

This comes as 24-year-old defender Jakub Kiwior is expected to leave in the winter window, so Reis could act as a direct replacement for the Poland international.

The Brazil Under-17 international has also been praised by Football Analyst Ben Mattinson for his bravery and leadership traits.

"Vitor Reis’ rise to global recognition from elite clubs is massively down to his impressive mentality. When watching him, you can see that bravery in every action," wrote Mattinson on X.

"He has a commanding, confident presence that’s rare in such a young defender. Many early leadership traits have been shown already and when I first saw him play for Brazil’s U17’s, his leadership shone amongst his peers."