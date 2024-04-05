Arsenal are now said to already be looking into a deal for one of world football's brightest prospects likened to Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Edu admission as Arsenal set out transfer policy this summer

Sporting director Edu has already hinted at the Gunners' transfer plans for this summer window, as he suggests that Mikel Arteta's side will be targeting the additions of young, hungry players.

Related "Very likely" - Agent drops Osimhen clue amid Arsenal and Chelsea interest The hitman is likely to be on the move this summer, and his destination may have been revealed.

In that respect, the likes of AC Milan starlet Franceso Camarda have already been mentioned as Arsenal targets, alongside Brazilian talent Douglas Mendes, with the north Londoners looking to seal deals for some of Europe's brightest talents before their elite rivals.

"We already have our targets,” said the Brazilian (via TNT Sports).

"We have planned a lot ahead and I will be worried if we don’t score a lot of goals and if we’re not creating chances, which is the opposite because we create a lot and score a lot of goals.

Arsenal's best-performing players in the league this season Average match rating per 90 (via WhoScored) Bukayo Saka 7.64 Declan Rice 7.33 Martin Odegaard 7.31 Gabriel Magalhaes 7.04 Gabriel Martinelli 7.01

“The plan is to try to get better every year and I think we are in a good moment. Let's see if we can keep improving. I think if you see the type of the players we have at the moment, it’s players which have a big, big commitment of [to] the club, which is very important. So the way we transmit to the fans, transmit to people our commitment – sometimes you can lose, you can win games, it’s all part of the sport – helps us perform the best way possible and show the passion we have for the club and try to be win as many games as we can.

“Many times in certain conversations to recruit the players you don't see the character of the player or the character of the player does not fit well with what we are trying to do and then you have to move on and try to find what we’re really looking for. If you see all the signings we’ve made since we started together, everyone is almost the same, young, energetic and passionate, and good talents with big, beautiful futures ahead of them.”

Alongside some of the bigger names on their radar, like Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, the addition of wonderkids cannot be ruled out. Now, according to HITC, 16-year-old Georgian starlet Vakhtang Salia is a name firmly on Arsenal's radar.

Arsenal frontrunners and looking into Salia deal

Indeed, it is believed Arsenal are looking into a deal for Salia and are the frontrunners for his signing alongside title rivals Man City.

Interestingly, he is considered "considered one of the best teenage prospects in the world", as per HITC, and there is a lot of hype surrounding the player in his homeland.

He's already drawing comparisons to fellow Georgian starlet Kvaratskhelia, so it will be very intriguing to see if he does end up at Arsenal.