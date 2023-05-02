Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta could look to add to his defence in the summer transfer window, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest news involving Arsenal's pursuit of defensive reinforcements?

As per 24 Sata via Football London, Arsenal have been linked with Dinamo Zagreb defender Josip Sutalo and contact has already been made between the two parties regarding a potential move.

The report states that it could cost the Gunners around £17.6 million to prize the centre-back away from the Croatian giants and it is also said that the 22-year-old dreams of plying his trade in the Premier League.

90min also understand that there could be movement at full-back for Arsenal, claiming that Bayern Munich defender Noussair Mazraoui is a target this summer.

As per the same outlet, Gunners' scouts were in attendance recently to watch Ajax central defender Jurrien Timber, who is also attracting interest from the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jones believes that Arsenal boss Arteta may enter the market this summer to bolster his current defensive options.

Jones told FFC when asked about Arsenal's defence: "It's something that Arsenal didn't really see coming that they would have to address this issue to try and win the league title, so you can't really put too much blame on them. It wouldn't surprise me if, in the summer, we do see them addressing the issue and looking to get more depth in there."

Do Arsenal need to bring in more depth to cover their defence adequately?

Given that Arsenal have struggled in central defence recently without the presence of injured central defender William Saliba, it may be wise to strengthen that area of the squad come the summer to ensure there isn't a vast drop-off in quality between their key players and rotational options.

Furthermore, there will likely be incomings and outgoing at full-back, with Kieran Tierney said to be attracting serious interest from Newcastle United, as per The Sun.

The outlet claims that a move to the North East is becoming an 'increasingly likely' possibility for the Scotland international, which would no doubt prompt Arteta into the market to try and source an alternative to fill the position.

Between now and the off-season, more rumours will swirl as Arsenal look to cement themselves among the regular challengers for silverware in English football.

For now at least, their focus will be on their remaining endeavours this term as the Gunners try to secure a first Premier League title since 2004.