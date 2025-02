Arsenal are looking to offload as many as seven players in the summer transfer window, with manager Mikel Arteta and co also weighing up a "crazy" potential signing ahead of the 2025/2026 season.

Arsenal left disappointed after uneventful January

Despite consistent reports linking them with high-profile new striker options, with Arsenal making a public bid to sign Aston Villa star Ollie Watkins towards the latter stages of January, Arteta's side ended the window empty-handed.