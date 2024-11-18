With the January transfer window now just around the corner, Arsenal reportedly have their eye on a number of players, most notably attackers, with manager Mikel Arteta keen to solve his side's woes in front of goal.

Among those thought to be interesting the Gunners are Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani, Sporting Lisbon's Viktor Gyokeres, and Newcastle United star Alexander Isak. Their top target, however, according to The Daily Briefing, is Juventus hitman Dusan Vlahovic.

The publication reported on Monday that Arsenal are keen to bring the Serbian to The Emirates after the New Year, and are expected to make contact with Juve in the coming days.

Vlahovic, who is contracted with Juve until 2026, has scored 50 goals in 117 games for The Old Lady since joining from Fiorentina in 2022, including nine this term. Understandably, the Serie A giants are keen to keep him in Turin, but according to the Daily Briefing, are struggling to get him to pen a new deal.

William Gomes wanted

Another player is reportedly interesting Arsenal is Sao Paolo youngster William Gomes. According to CaughtOffside, scouts from both Arsenal and Chelsea have been monitoring the 18-year-old ahead of a potential transfer, and have been impressed with what they've seen. Sao Paolo, for their part, are said to be totally resigned to the fact they will end up selling him to an English club, with both of the London outfits showing serious interest.

Gomes, who can play as either an attacking midfielder or a winger, has made 10 appearances for Sao Paulo this term, scoring two goals, including a superb long-range effort in a 2-1 win over Esporte Clube Vitoria back in August.

It's not just Arsenal and Chelsea who are interested in Gomes. According to Globo Esporte, Newcastle are also keen on the young star, and held initial talks with Sao Paolo over a potential transfer last month. Serie A side AS Roma also held talks with the Brazilian club about a move for Gomes back in January, according to journalist Andre Hernan.

Who is William Gomes?

Born in Aracaju, Gomes came through Sao Paolo's academy and signed his first professional contract, which includes a £60 million release clause, in March 2023. He made his professional debut for the club eight months later in a match against Santos, and has since been a regular feature in Luis Zubeldia's matchday squads.

He's been described by scout Antonio Mango as "one of the best young players in Sao Paulo right now".

Sao Paolo's Director of Football Carlos Belmonte, meanwhile, has previously called him extraordinary: "We see him as a different player, with a lot of strength, playing on the right side, sometimes on the left."