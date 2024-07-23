Arsenal have made their approach to sign an out-of-the-ordinary target, with both Edu Gaspar and Mikel Arteta personally in agreement over one key transfer wish.

Arsenal eye new midfielder as Thomas Partey could leave

According to recent reports, Arsenal chiefs still expect midfielder Thomas Partey to leave this summer, as the Ghanaian enters the final season of his contract at the Emirates Stadium.

Partey made just 14 Premier League appearances for Arsenal in a 2023/2024 season blighted by fitness issues, so the 31-year-old is being regularly linked with a north London exit.

Saudi sides are believed to hold an interest in Partey, as well as clubs in the Turkish Super Lig, but it is unclear as to how much Arsenal will want for their star who they signed for around £45 million from Atletico Madrid in 2020.

Thomas Partey's stats in all competitions for Arsenal Appearances 115 Goals 5 Assists 4 Bookings 24 Red cards 1 Minutes played 7,794 (Transfermarkt)

In any case, they've been scouring the market for potential Partey replacements, and midfielders who can come in to provide that extra bit of competition for Declan Rice and Jorginho in the centre of the park.

Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi has been on Arsenal's radar for some time, and his contract includes a £51 million release clause. Arsenal are apparently willing to pay the £51m price for Zubimendi, but the difficulty lies in persuading the Spaniard to leave his club.

“Midfield is still a high priority, and we know that Arsenal have had a long-standing interest in Martin Zubimendi," said journalist Ben Jacobs to GiveMeSport.

“And the challenge there is about persuading the player to leave Real Sociedad because he's very much in love with the club and the culture, lifestyle, so he's settled. But because he's in his mid 20s, not early 20s or a teenager, it's kind of a crossroad, because once you turn 26, even though that's your peak, a lot of clubs like to buy a little bit younger. So we wait and see whether Arsenal move in that direction.”

Meanwhile, another previously reported target for Arteta's midfield, Amadou Onana, has now joined Aston Villa - shutting the door on any proposed move to Emirates for now.

Benfica starlet Joao Neves has been linked with an Arsenal move, but reports suggest he could cost as much as £102 million to prise away from the Primeira Liga.

Arsenal make approach for Mikel Merino after Edu and Arteta wish

According to The Daily Mirror and journalist Ryan Taylor, another midfield player in their thinking is Zubimendi's club and international teammate, Mikel Merino.

The former Newcastle United man enjoyed a terrific Euro 2024 campaign with Spain, scoring the winner against hosts Germany in the quarter-finals, and has entered the final year of his contract at Sociedad.

The Mirror claim Arsenal have made an approach to sign Merino and gauge the costs of a potential deal, with separate reports claiming he'll cost around £25 million.

Both Edu and Arteta are said to be keen on signing a new midfielder and agree that it is something they should pursue before deadline day. Taylor says Merino is an out-of-the-ordinary target for Arsenal who does not fit their usual profile, but his experience and availability are big draws for the club.