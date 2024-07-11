Arsenal have now made an approach to sign one Real Madrid player who Galacticos president Florentino Perez tipped to be a star one day.

Edu seeking potential replacements for Arsenal stars

It could be a summer of one in, one out at the Emirates Stadium this summer - as a host of players are tipped to potentially leave with star names linked to replacing them.

Midfielder Thomas Partey is among that crop, with the 31-year-old entering the final 11 months of his contract at Arsenal. There is no signs of an extension offer on the table for Partey, who made just 14 Premier League appearances under Mikel Arteta last season.

He also earns a reported £200,000 per week at the Emirates Stadium, making him one of their highest-paid players, so the time could be now for Edu and co to sell to the highest bidder.

Alongside Partey, Fabrizio Romano has reported that defender Jakub Kiwior may well depart north London upon the arrival of Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori.

Another player who appears almost destined to depart is goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, coming after he lost his spot to David Raya between the sticks last season. Reliable journalists like Charles Watts have reported that Ramsdale is extremely likely to leave Arsenal in the coming weeks.

"It’s a matter of when Ramsdale leaves, not if," said Watts to CaughtOffside.

“The key thing for Arsenal is getting value for money. I saw an initial fee of £15 million mentioned in reports last week and that is quite frankly ridiculous. Arsenal signed Ramsdale for nearly £30m two years ago and he has developed into a far better 'keeper since then.

Aaron Ramsdale's stats for Arsenal in all competitions Appearances 89 Goals conceded 99 Clean sheets 32 Bookings 2 Minutes played 8,040 via Transfermarkt

“He’s still young, he’s homegrown, an established England international and has a long-term contract. Yes, interested clubs will know that Arsenal’s stance in any negotiations will be weakened somewhat given he is now clearly behind David Raya in the pecking order, but that shouldn’t mean the club should basically give him away. Ramsdale is a top-class 'keeper and he’s shown that at Arsenal. When you look at what other 'keepers have moved for in the last couple of seasons, a bid of £15m shouldn’t even be one that Arsenal entertain.”

If Ramsdale leaves, attention turns to who will succeed the Englishman, with Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin in Edu's thinking.

Arsenal make approach to sign Andriy Lunin

The Ukraine international's deal expires next year, putting pressure on Real to agree an extension or sell in the coming weeks.

According to The Boot Room, Arsenal have made an approach to sign Lunin from Real amid his contract standoff, and if it doesn't appear like any progress can be made on fresh terms, then Arteta's side could look to strike a deal.

The 25-year-old is highly regarded at the Bernabeu, and Perez especially won't want to lose Lunin. The La Liga side's president tipped the 'keeper to become "one of the future’s biggest names" when he first signed for Real back in 2018 (via The Statesman).