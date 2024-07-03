No Arsenal fan could have envisaged the impact of Mikel Arteta at the Emirates upon his appointment back in December 2019.

The Spaniard took over the reins from compatriot Unai Emery, with the Gunners languishing in a measly tenth position, looking toothless and way off any form of European competition.

However, nearly five years on from his appointment, the club are in a sensational position, fighting at the top end of the Premier League and edging ever closer to ending their 20-year drought without a league title.

Arteta has built a talented squad, full of international superstars, with the Gunners scoring the second-most goals in the division last season, whilst also having the best defensive record.

William Saliba and Gabriel have formed a formidable partnership at the heart of the Arsenal defence, with the duo starting 34 matches together in the Premier League during 2023/24.

However, that partnership could be torn apart ahead of the next campaign, with the Gunners boss targeting one player to improve his already impressive backline further.

Arsenal make bid to sign international star this summer

According to Corriere dello Sport via Paisley Gates, Arsenal have moved into the lead of the race to sign Bologna centre-back Riccardo Calafiori, moving ahead of the likes of Liverpool and Juventus for the Italian’s signature.

The report also goes on to state that Arteta’s side have placed a £39.8m bid for the 22-year-old who has featured for his nation at the ongoing European Championships this summer.

However, the offer may not be enough to clinch the deal for Calafiori, with his current side holding out for a fee in the region of £42.3m to part ways with the talented youngster.

Since those initial reports, a move appears to be gathering pace according to reports on the continent.

Some say an agreement has been reached on personal terms with the Gunners getting 'closer and closer' to sealing a move, as per Gianluca Di Marzio.

Who Calafiori could replace in Arsenal’s defence

He featured in every single minute for Luciano Spalletti’s side during Euro 2024, before eventually being knocked out by Switzerland last weekend.

He’s demonstrated his talents at club and international level over the last 12 months, with the Italian potentially having the ability to break Arsenal’s formidable centre-back partnership.

Saliba and Gabriel have been phenomenal under Arteta in recent months, contributing to their record of just 0.76 goals conceded per game in the Premier League in 2023/24.

However, the club aren’t satisfied with such a record and want to keep improving their backline to finally end their drought without an English top-division title.

Should Calafiori arrive at the Emirates this summer, he could either be brought in as someone who is capable of featuring at left-back, or perhaps even as a rival and eventual replacement for Gabriel, with the Bologna man producing stats that the Brazilian simply can’t match.

During the 2023/24 campaign, Calafiori showcased his abilities with the ball at his feet - making him perfect for Arteta’s system - registering a total of 28 progressive carries, whilst achieving a pass accuracy of 90%.

The Italian has also dominated his abilities in regaining possession, winning more tackles and completing more interceptions - two figures that would massively boost Arteta’s defence.

How Calafiori & Gabriel compare in 2023/24 Statistics Calafiori Gabriel Games 29 34 Goals & assists 7 4 Progressive carries 28 13 Pass accuracy 90% 89% Tackles won 37 28 Interceptions 56 31 Aerials won 71% 55% Stats via FBref

The “sensational” Calafiori, as described by analyst Ben Mattinson, has also been dominant in the air, winning 71% of his aerial duels compared to Gabriel’s tally of just 55%. Even if the latter has been described as a "monster", the Italy sensation could be even better.

All things considered, he’s still a very young talent but he’s produced some brilliant figures with the sky the limit for the 22-year-old.

Whilst it may be a brutal call to replace Gabriel after such an impressive campaign, there’s no denying that Calafiori would be an upgrade and a player who could even make the club a tidy profit in the years to come.