Arsenal have tabled an opening offer to sign a new forward in the closing stages of the transfer window, it has been claimed.

Arsenal's focus on exits

After cruising to a 2-0 win over Wolves on the opening day of the new Premier League season, Mikel Arteta and Edu Gaspar are still looking to be active in the final days of the transfer window.

However, following the arrival of Riccardo Calafiori, it appears that the Gunners are operating a one-in, one-out policy in north London, so sales could be needed should they want to further bolster their squad.

The closest to an exit is 25-year-old striker Eddie Nketiah, who is in advanced talks over a move to Nottingham Forest in a deal that would likely be in excess of £30m.

His departure could finally allow Mikel Merino to join the club from Real Sociedad, having been seemingly on the verge of doing so for much of the summer.

More players could still leave north London in the final stages of the transfer window, with Aaron Ramsdale linked with a move to Wolves in search of first-team football. There has also been significant speculation over the futures of Reiss Nelson and Jakub Kiwior, with the latter not even part of the matchday squad for the opening game of the season and Nelson an unused substitute.

There was hope to bring in a new forward too, with Nico Williams linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium earlier in the summer. Now, they could have found an alternative.

Arsenal make offer for forward, report claims

That comes in the shape of Europa League hero Ademola Lookman, who is reportedly the subject of a bid from Arsenal as they look to bolster their frontline.

Lookman, who hit a hat-trick in the Europa League final to help Atalanta inflict Bayer Leverkusen's only loss of the season, enjoyed an excellent domestic campaign with La Dea.

Ademola Lookman in Serie A 23/24 Appearances 31 Starts 22 Goals 11 Assists 8 Minutes per goal/assist 100

Now down to the final two years of his £38,000-a-week deal in Bergamo, he has been the subject of speculation this summer amid reported interest from PSG.

But it is Arsenal who have made the first move, according to reports in Italy relayed by The Daily Mail. That comes with the Gunners having reportedly tabled an offer consisting of £42m, plus defender Kiwior, as they look to land the forward.

The Mail add claims that Arsenal's offer "stands a chance of being successful" because "Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini likes Kiwior", who can play either at left centre back or at left-back.

Though playing centrally for Atalanta, Lookman, who is 26 years of age, can play across the frontline and spent much of his time in the Premier League on the left flank. It is not suggested that Atalanta have provided the Gunners with a response to their offer, though with time left in the transfer window ticking down should an offer have been tabled a response will not be far away.

Given Arsenal are already likely to take their summer spending close to £80m with the arrival of Merino, a further £40m+ on a forward could be within the budget at the Emirates, but whether it will be Lookman they ultimately move for remains to be seen.