Arsenal have now resumed talks to sign a "deadly finisher" for the second half of the campaign as they look to add more firepower to their ranks in a bid to return silverware under Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal eyeing late move for forward

Despite the transfer window being firmly in its closing stages, Arsenal are still hoping to sign at least one fresh face as they look to catch Liverpool in the second half of the Premier League season.

Speaking ahead of his side's clash with Manchester City, Arteta doubled down on the plan to add more firepower to his side.

"I'm confident with the people we have at the club, with what we are trying to do, that we will do everything we possibly can to achieve it," the Arsenal boss explained. "The outcome we don't know yet, it doesn't depend only on us, but the intention is clear".

The Gunners have already had one bid rejected for Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins, who has previously admitted that it would be a dream to move to north London, and they could yet return with a second offer, though Jhon Duran's sale last week complicates any potential Villa exit for the England forward.

Elsewhere, they have been reportedly offered Victor Boniface after his move to Saudi Arabia fell through, though Evan Ferguson is now off the table as he closes in on a loan move to West Ham.

Instead, the Gunners have begun to look elsewhere once more, but will face plenty of competition to land their man.

Arsenal back in talks to sign forward who idolises Thierry Henry

Now, Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Arsenal have once again resumed talks to sign Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel, who is free to leave the club in the final hours of the transfer window.

The Frenchman has already turned down a move to north London after Tottenham attempted to sign him, but was left out of Bayern's squad for the 4-3 win over Holstein Kiel on Saturday and could still depart Bavaria before the window slams shut.

As per Romano, Arsenal and Premier League rivals Manchester United are "both in contact with Tel’s camp" over a potential move to the Premier League, with the striker considered a potential opportunity for both sides as they look to add more firepower to their side.

It is added that Tel considers Thierry Henry one of his "main idols" alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, and that there remain "concrete chances to leave Bayern" in the next 36 hours.

Mathys Tel in 24/25 (All Comps) Appearances 13 Starts 3 Goals 0 Assists 1 Total minutes played 396

The Frenchman is very highly rated, with his idol Henry dubbing him an "extraordinary" talent after working with him at U21 level, while Football Analyst Ben Mattinson has also labelled him a "deadly finisher with the leadership/personality to deliver in big moments".

Both a loan move and a permanent one are thought to be possible, which could allow Arsenal to strengthen without spending too much money as they look towards potential big summer business in six months time.