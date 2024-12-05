Arsenal have now made contact with a highly-rated forward via his representatives, and he's a long-standing target of ex-Gunners sporting director Edu Gaspar.

Arsenal seal fourth-straight win after 2-0 win over Man United in the Premier League

It's been a fantastic last week and a half for Mikel Arteta in the Gunners dugout, with his side bagging four successive wins in all competitions after what was a very difficult period for them just prior to the international break.

Arsenal have won all of their last few games by at least two goals, including a 5-2 battering of West Ham and 5-1 demolition of Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Fulham (away) December 8 Everton (home) December 14 Crystal Palace (away) December 21 Ipswich Town (home) December 27 Brentford (away) January 1

The north Londoners are rediscovering their mojo game-by-game, and their comfortable 2-0 win over Ruben Amorim's Man United was another indicator that Arteta has steered them back on course to contend for the Premier League title.

Goals from Jurrien Timber and William Saliba sealed all three points for Arteta, with his side proving to be a real menace from set pieces yet again.

"Very happy. It's a very special night, celebrating 100 games in this incredible stadium against an opponent with so much history between the clubs and the teams," said Arteta on Arsenal's 2-0 win over Man United.

"The way we played, especially after tweaking a few things for the second half and how dominant we were, how convincing we were, not really conceding apart from the save from David after a very sloppy throw-in, so a lot of positives.

"I think we want to be very dangerous and very effective from every angle and every face of play. We worked on all of that. Today we couldn't score from open play like we did against West Ham, against Sporting, so the team really has belief that from every angle we have the mentality to threaten the opponent and to try to score. Today was two set pieces, we constantly have threatening corners."

Emirates Stadium hierarchy are also planning to make Arsenal even more of a threat from open play by bringing in a new attacker next year.

Indeed, Arsenal are believed to be in the market for a Bukayo Saka alternative, which has now led to their interest in AC Milan forward Rafael Leao.

The £102,000-per-week Portugal international has starred for the Rossoneri over many seasons now, with Leao on Edu's Arsenal radar all the way back in 2022. Interestingly, he won Italy's Footballer of the Year that season and Milan's Player of the Season on top of that.

Leao hasn't left the club's thinking, with Football Transfers reporting that Arsenal have made contact with Leao's representatives to test his availability.

However, it is believed he won't be going anywhere in the winter, so this transfer could have to wait until later in 2025.