Attempting to add another future star to a growing list of young talents, Arsenal have reportedly made their first approach to sign a 17 year-old striker for Mikel Arteta this month.

Arsenal transfer news

Whether it's an option like Mohammed Kudus or, indeed, a younger star, Arsenal certainly need attacking reinforcements in the January transfer window following the news of Bukayo Saka's hamstring injury. Potentially without their star man for the next two months, the Gunners must discover a new attacking spark from open play rather than maintain their reliance on set pieces.

Adrift in the Premier League title race, Arsenal can ill-afford to get things wrong in the January transfer window and must ensure that they don't allow Liverpool to enjoy a simple stroll to glory.

It's not just the current season that the Gunners are focusing on though, with their sights also firmly set on the future and signing one young player who could play an important part in that.

According to The Scottish Sun, Arsenal have made their first approach to sign Evan Mooney from St. Mirren in a move that would see the 17-year-old pick The Emirates over St James' Park and Newcastle United.

Still an incredibly young player, Mooney has impressed in the first-team opportunities that he's received at St. Mirren this season and could now follow a number of young players emerging to play a part in Arteta's side.

The likes of Ethan Nwaneri and Miles Lewis-Skelly are two of the more recent players to benefit from Arsenal's path into the senior side and Mooney could yet be next.

Mooney is one to watch

One goal and one assist in four appearances in the Scottish Premiership so far this season, Mooney looks destined to become a key man at St. Mirren before moving onto greater things elsewhere. Whether that involved a stop at The Emirates remains to be seen, but there's no doubt that North London is the land of opportunity for young players.

The teenager could yet solve Arsenal's biggest problems too, given that he's able to play both as a striker and a right-winger to eventually hand Arteta a goalscoring solution and natural cover for Saka.

The Spaniard has already suffered the consequence once for failing to use an alternative to the England international week in, week out and it's not something that he'll want to suffer again anytime soon.

With a long month ahead, it will certainly be interesting to see whether clubs wait to pounce on Mooney or, indeed, strike as early as this month. As Newcastle and Arsenal compete, he's set to be one to watch.