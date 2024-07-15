Arsenal have made a player plus cash offer for one of their top transfer targets this summer, according to the latest reports.

Mikel Arteta keen to go one better

Just like England, Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side have suffered back to back heartbreaks after finishing as runners up to Manchester City across both of the previous Premier League seasons.

Pipped by just two points in the most recent campaign, the Gunners are expected to strengthen this summer as they look to make it third time lucky against Pep Guardiola's side.

So far though, business has been slow. The north London side have signed David Raya on a permanent deal from Brentford after impressing on loan last season, a campaign in which he won the golden glove with Arsenal.

They are also closing in on a deal to sign teenage goalkeeper Tommy Setford, with a move from Ajax believed to be in the closing stages.

The focus has largely been on exits though, with English quartet Aaron Ramsdale, Emile Smith Rowe, Reiss Nelson and Eddie Nketiah all believed to be up for sale this summer in a bid to raise funds for incomings.

So far, only two players have departed, with both Albert Sambi Lokonga and Nuno Tavares having left north London for Seville and Rome respectively. Another exit seems likely soon, and Arsenal are trying to use it as a chance to land one of their summer targets.

Gunners offer defender in deal

That comes in the shape of Jakub Kiwior, who has endured a mixed spell at the Emirates Stadium since his arrival in January 2023. Deployed either at left centre-back or more regularly at left back, the Poland international started just 11 Premier League games last season and that number is likely to reduce further with Jurrien Timber's return from injury.

Options for Arsenal at left back Player Age Oleksandr Zinchenko 27 Kieran Tierney 27 Jurrien Timber 23 Takehiro Tomiyasu 25

Now, the Gunners have reportedly tried to use him in a deal to sign another left-footed centre back. That, of course, is Bologna's Riccardo Calafiori, who has risen to the top of Arsenal's wishlist with a strong EURO 2024 showing on top of an excellent season in Serie A.

Dubbed a "monster" by analyst Ben Mattinson on X, the 6 foot 2 defender was wanted by Chelsea but they have since pulled out of a move, and the 22-year-old seems likely to end up with Arsenal this summer.

According to Bologna outlet Il Resto del Carlino, the Italian is keen to join Arsenal and has accepted personal terms on a five-year deal in north London worth 5m euros per season (roughly £80,000 per week), which is a massive increase on his current £12,000 per week deal with the Serie A side.

However, an agreement with Arsenal is not so easy, thanks in part to Swiss side Basel having a 50% claim to any fee taken in for Calafiori.

To try and get around this, it is claimed by the same outlet that Arsenal offered Bologna the services of Kiwior on loan with an obligation to buy the defender next summer, but that the Italian side rejected the proposal.

However, The Telegraph claim that despite this failure, there remains "a growing expectation that a deal will be done" in the weeks to come, and that Calafiori will be plying his trade at the Emirates Stadium next season.