The January transfer window slams shut on Thursday and Arsenal are yet to make a first-team addition to bolster their squad ahead of the second half of the season. Mikel Arteta's side are third in the Premier League and five points behind league leaders Liverpool, as it stands, and could benefit from adding extra quality to their side.

Arsenal's struggles in front of goal

One area in which the Gunners could improve their side is the top end of the pitch, as the four other sides in the top five have all outscored them so far this season. Aston Villa (43), Tottenham Hotspur (44), Liverpool (47), and Manchester City (48) have all scored more than Arsenal (42) in the top-flight after 21 matches.

18 players have scored more goals than the club's top scorer in the division - Bukayo Saka with six - and this suggests that Arteta's squad lacks a reliable and clinical goalscorer, with the previously never-ending links to Ivan Toney fizzling out after his return from suspension.

Speaking live on RA2 during Domenica Sportiva, as relayed by CalcioNapoli24 (29/01/2024), journalist Ciro Venerato has revealed that the Gunners have a concrete interest in Napoli marksman Victor Osimhen. The reporter stated that the club have made contact and held talks with the Nigeria international's entourage in recent weeks ahead of a potential swoop for the prolific centre-forward.

He also claimed that fellow Premier League side Chelsea have also been in touch with the player's representatives, whilst Real Madrid are also interested in the in-demand attacker, which means that Arsenal would face significant competition to land his signature.

Venerato added that there is a clause in his contract that would allow a team outside of Italy to sign Osimhen for a fee of up to €140m (£119m), which means that there is 'no chance' of him joining another club in the Serie A.

Arsenal could land the lethal scorer that they currently lack by striking a deal to sign the Napoli star, whether that comes this week or in the summer transfer window. He has produced seven goals and two assists in 11 Serie A starts for the Italian side so far this season, and has managed that with an xG (Expected Goals) of 6.67.

This shows that the 25-year-old dynamo has made the most of the chances that his teammates have provided him with, instead of being wasteful in front of goal.

2022/23 Serie A Victor Osimhen (via Sofascore) Appearances 32 Sofascore rating 7.20 Expected Goals 21.38 Goals 26 Assists Four

His current form is far from a flash in the pan as Osimhen, as you can see in the table above, also outperformed his xG throughout the 2022/23 campaign to lead Napoli to the Serie A title. In fact, the Nigeria star ranks within the top 10% of forwards within the Men's Big Five Leagues and European competitions over the last 365 days for non-penalty goals (0.66) per 90, despite only ranking in the top 12% for non-penalty xG (0.58) per 90.

This shows that the "incredibly fast" - as he was once dubbed by scout Jacek Kulig - striker has consistently outperformed his xG for Napoli over a significant period of time.

Therefore, Osimhen has the quality to be a lethal scorer for Arsenal for many years to come and supporters should be excited by the club's active pursuit of his services.