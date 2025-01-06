Arsenal’s hierarchy have made an “excellent” £100 million star a “key target” for Mikel Arteta ahead of the summer transfer window, according to a recent report.

Arsenal transfer news

The Gunners' Premier League title hopes suffered a blow on Saturday as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Brighton, a result that ended their four-game winning run. Arteta’s side are now six points adrift of Liverpool but have played a game more than Arne Slot’s side. It looks to be a quiet window for Arsenal this month, but Arteta may just have his eye on one or two possible arrivals as he will want his side to continue their pursuit of Premier League and Champions League glory.

Last week it was reported that Arsenal were interested in a move to sign Matheus Cunha from Wolves. The 25-year-old has been an impressive performer for the struggling side, and Arteta and co were planning to prise him away from Molineux in the hope of boosting their title chances. However, Cunha is seemingly close to agreeing to a new contract with Wolves, putting an end to Arsenal’s hopes of signing the attacker this month.

That means the Gunners could have to turn their attentions elsewhere, and recently they have been credited with an interest in Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez after his impressive start to the season. The forward has been prolific in the Eredivisie as well as the Champions League, and that has put him on the radar of Arsenal, but it is unclear how much he could cost.

Arsenal chiefs make "excellent" £150m star a “key target”

Cunha and Gimenez are not the only forwards on Arteta’s radar, as according to Football Insider, Arsenal have made Alexander Isak their 'top priority' for the summer transfer window.

The Newcastle United striker has emerged on the radar of several top clubs from England and around Europe in recent months after impressing in a black and white shirt. Isak, who has been called an “excellent” striker by Newcastle legend Alan Shearer, has been a top addition for the Magpies, as he’s managed double figures in all three seasons at the club.

Isak has scored 13 goals in 18 Premier League games this season, and that has not gone unnoticed, as Football Insider are reporting that the Gunners have made the Sweden international a “key target” for the summer. The chances of a shock move happening this month look impossible, so Arsenal are planning for the summer.

Alexander Isak's Premier League record Apps 70 Goals 44 Assists 8

The Gunners have been long-term admirers of the striker, as they were linked with a move for Isak before he completed his transfer to St. James’ Park. Isak is said to be valued at a staggering £150 million by Newcastle; it is unclear if Arsenal would even consider offering that amount of money, but it seems that the Magpies will be looking to get as close to that as possible if they even consider letting Isak leave, as he is under contract until 2028.