Arsenal have received a reply to their opening bid for a Euro 2024 star amid their talks over signing Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino.

Arsenal in ongoing talks to seal Mikel Merino deal

The 28-year-old, who starred for Sociedad last season and contributed to Spain's triumph at the Euros, has been on Mikel Arteta and Edu Gaspar's radar for quite some time.

Related Fabrizio Romano says Arteta pushed Arsenal hard to sign star before Merino The Spaniard is having a big say on their transfer plans this year.

Merino's contract situation means he could leave Sociedad for a much lesser fee than his reported £55 million release clause, with reports suggesting that Arsenal could strike an agreement for the midfielder at around £25 million.

According to reliable media sources like Fabrizio Romano, the Gunners are keen to take advantage of this situation and sign a proven top-level player, who would come in to complement the likes of Jorginho, Declan Rice and Fabio Vieira in Arsenal's midfield.

Mikel Merino Real Sociedad Stats (2023/24 La Liga) Games 32 Goals/assists 5/3 Pass accuracy 76.2% Progressive passes per 90 5.91 Tackles per 90 2.79 Interceptions per 90 0.58 via WhoScored

Merino scored eight goals and registered five assists across 45 appearances in all competitions last season for Sociedad, and the former Newcastle United ace bagged Spain's winner in their Euro 2024 quarter-final triumph over host nation Germany.

“He knows that Mikel Arteta is a big fan," said Romano to GiveMeSport this week.

"Mikel Arteta has been very influential this summer for Arsenal. He was pushing a lot to have Calafiori, now, similar with Merino, he is another player he would love to have at the club.

“And so the player is keen, very keen on the move. Now it depends on the clubs when they can reach an agreement on the package and on the structure of the deal.”

The ex-Osasuna gem, like his Liverpool-linked teammate Martin Zubimendi, hasn't been called up to Sociedad's next game as Arsenal attempt to iron out the final details of a deal for Merino.

Another enticing draw for Arsenal in regard to Merino is his Premier League experience with Newcastle United, so he may not need much time to get re-accustomed to Europe's most prestigious league.

Arsenal make offer to sign Ferdi Kadioglu as club reply

According to a report out of Turkey this week, Merino and Calafiori aren't the only Euro 2024 stars who Arteta wants at Arsenal this summer.

Indeed, Fenerbahce defender Ferdi Kadioglu is another player who's been on Arsenal's radar all summer. Now, it is believed Arsenal have made a £17 million offer to sign Kadioglu, who impressed for Turkey at the Euros and for his club last season.

However, the Gunners will be disappointed by Fenerbahce's response, who have rejected the bid outright and are demanding a much higher fee for interested sides.

The 24-year-old started 37 Turkish Super Lig games last season, marking himself out as one of their best players with four assists and an average 7.25 match rating over those appearances, according to WhoScored.

“Ferdi is a quality and fantastic player," said Spartak Trnava boss Michal Gasparik.

"He plays on both wings. He is a very good player”.