Arsenal have made an out-of-window offer to sign a 2022 World Cup player ahead of Barcelona.

Arteta and Edu making summer transfer plans

The Gunners have been in sensational form since the turn of the year, winning their last six Premier League games while bagging an impressive 25 goals in that period.

This has given supporters renewed hope that they could pip both Man City and Liverpool to the Premier League title, while ultimately clinching their first domestic crown in 20 years.

Arsenal's next league fixtures Date Sheffield United March 4th Brentford March 9th Chelsea March 16th Man City March 31st

However, in the background, manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Edu continue to work on how best to strengthen Arsenal's ranks this summer - and hopefully for a defence of their title.

Widespread reports suggest Arsenal want to sign a new striker and there are suggestions that a new central midfielder is on Arteta's agenda as well.

Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz was heavily linked in the build-up to January, and Arsenal could apparently make a move for the Brazilian this summer. Another central midfield ace to be mentioned is Everton star Amadou Onana.

The 22-year-old, who's made 20 league appearances for the Toffees as a mainstay under Sean Dyche, has been tipped for a "big future" by his manager.

“I thought him (Onana) and Jimmy [Garner] were excellent last night, had good games at the weekend in slightly different roles and yet again, open-mindedness from two different players who are growing and maturing in the Premier League," said Dyche earlier this season.

"It’s the way the game has gone, people were remarking about it a few weeks ago. But I said: ‘If that player was €2 million, everyone would say he’s a young player see how he goes’.

"But put a big price on it, the demand goes up immediately. They’re young in their true understanding of the Premier League, they have a massive future in front of them.”

There's been an update on Arsenal's links to the Belgian, who featured at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Arsenal make out-of-window offer for Onana

Spanish news outlet Sport now claim that Arsenal have made an out-of-window offer for Onana in an effort to beat the likes of Barcelona and Man United.

The La Liga champions are only willing to pay a set fee, and not the £51 million requested by Everton, but it is believed both Arteta's side and The Red Devils can match this figure.

This could hand them a distinct advantage over Xavi's side in the race for Onana, coming after former Belgium boss Roberto Martinez called him a "very exciting" player.

“Really exciting footballer,” said Martinez to Sky Sports.

“I know that sometimes when we speak about players, it’s very difficult to measure their potential. I think we are talking about a 20-year-old boy, who is probably one of the most talented at that age in European football, and that’s how excited we are in Belgium."