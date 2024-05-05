Arsenal have made a £43 million striker their top summer target as they remain in the hunt for a new number nine, and his agent has even been spotted at the Emirates Stadium recently.

Edu and Arteta prioritising new centre-forward at Arsenal

The fine form of Kai Havertz this season hasn't deterred Arsenal in their hunt for a new striker, with reliable media sources like Fabrizio Romano stating that the Gunners are set to sign an "important" player in that position when the transfer window reopens.

Mikel Arteta's men have scored more Premier League goals than any other eleven in the top flight this season, which includes, arguably, one of the greatest football teams ever to grace a pitch in a generational Man City side lead by Pep Guardiola.

However, there is a case to be made that Arsenal are still missing that real vocal point upfront in a classic front man, who can both chip in with vital strikes and assist in the build-up for Arteta.

Arsenal's top scorers in 2023/24 Player Goals Bukayo Saka 20 Leandro Trossard 16 Kai Havertz 13 Martin Odegaard 11 Gabriel Jesus 8 Gabriel Martinelli 8

Arsenal have been linked with a host of top-class options, like Sporting Lisbon star Viktor Gyokeres, and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen. Both stars have contracts which contain release clauses, though they're both on the expensive side and Edu will have to significantly invest.

Gyokeres' buy-out clause stands at around £86 million, while Osimhen's is thought to be around £113 million. There is another option whose clause stands at a much more affordable £43 million, though, and that man is RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko.

The 20-year-old, who's been in fine Bundesliga form this season, has even been likened to Man City superstar Erling Haaland.

“Benjamin Sesko is among the game’s top young talents and has enormous potential to become a top player," said Leipzig technical director Christopher Vivell.

He has all the qualities to do that. He’s extremely quick, has a great jump on him and is strong in the air. Benjamin is a real goalscorer, who despite his 1.95m (6'4") is mobile and technically strong. His abilities make him a special player with a special profile.”

Arsenal now prioritising Sesko move with agent spotted in London

According to Football Transfers, Arsenal have now made Sesko a priority target this summer as they look to save money and bolster other areas of the squad - as well as a new forward.

Sesko's agent was interestingly spotted at the Emirates Stadium recently as well, specifically during Arsenal's 5-0 win over Chelsea, which could add further weight to the story that Arsenal are fierce contenders for his signature.

The Slovenia international, who could line up against England at Euro 2024, is seen as a "bargain" option, especially considering he commands a far cheaper price tag when compared to the likes of Osimhen and Gyokeres, though his goal haul hasn't been quite as impressive across all competitions over 2023/24.

This comes as an Arsenal move for Newcastle star Alexander Isak also looks less and less likely.