Arsenal have launched a £45m+ bid to sign a transfer target for Mikel Arteta, however, it may not be enough to land the player in question.

Arsenal transfer rumours

It was another campaign of mixed emotions for Arsenal last time out, who took the Premier League title race down to the final day - an improvement on last year - before losing out to Manchester City after the Sky Blues beat West Ham to lift a fourth league title in a row.

In their quest to finally chase down the Manchester outfit, the Gunners are seemingly looking to be quite active on the transfer front this summer, with a number of names already tipped to make a move to the Emirates.

It has been claimed that Arsenal are in pole position to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen this summer. The Gunners are said to be among the clubs who have held a long-term interest in the Nigerian, who has a £112m release. Arsenal are also reportedly preparing an official bid for Bologna star Joshua Zirkzee, but Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have the striker on their list of potential targets and are "involved" in the race.

Elsewhere, Arsenal are believed to have held talks with AS Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana via his representatives, but they face competition from Paris-Saint Germain and Atletico Madrid - who have done the same.

However, there is another big name from Europe being linked with the north Londoners as well. The player in question is RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko. Edu Gaspar and Arteta are thought to be prioritising the addition of a new striker this summer and Sesko has been regularly mentioned by sections of the press as a player who is wanted at Arsenal.

Meanwhile, last month, journalist Christian Falk provided an insight into Arsenal and Manchester United's interest in the hitman.

"Benjamin Sesko is the hottest Bundesliga stock in England at the moment," Falk said. "Arsenal FC and Manchester United are particularly interested in the striker. In Leipzig they say: Sesko is physically even stronger than Erling Haaland (Manchester City). Both strikers were trained at Red Bull Salzburg. Like Haaland, Sesko also demanded an exit clause for a move to the Bundesliga."

Arsenal make £45m+ transfer offer to sign "intelligent" star

Now, a fresh update on Arsenal's interest in Sesko, who scored 14 in 31 Bundesliga outings this past season, has been provided.

Football Transfers report that the Gunners have made a concrete step towards signing the 21-year-old this summer, with the club launching a bid of €55m (just over £45m) for Sesko. The striker's current release clause is €65m but Arsenal are hopeful their offer will still be accepted.

Should Arsenal complete a move for Sesko, Chelsea goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic has provided an insight into what he could bring to the club. When asked about Sesko, who he may face off against in the Euro 2024 group stages, Petrovic was full of praise for the forward.

"He’s having a good half-season, he’s in great scoring form. I read that he’s scored in his last seven matches in a row. He seems to have gained strong momentum for the Euros. He’s a forward who has everything a modern player needs. He’s tall, strong, fast and intelligent. I’ve watched some of his matches. Of course he can play in the Premier League. Absolutely! He has great potential and he’s been successfully proving it in recent months."