The chances of Arsenal making a January offer for an elite club's "leader" are now believed to be growing, and Mikel Arteta's side have already been in contact over a potential winter deal.

Mikel Arteta suggests January signings still possible at Arsenal

Arteta has remained coy on the Gunners' transfer plans this month whilst not completely ruling out activity, stating that they're alert to any market opportunities.

Arsenal recently lost star winger Bukayo Saka for two months through injury, while highly rated young attacker Ethan Nwaneri will also be out for weeks with a muscular problem.

This has led to suggestions that Arsenal are in the market for a new forward in January as interim sporting director Jason Ayto and the club's recruitment team attempt to give Arteta the best possible chance of catching Liverpool at the top of the Premier League.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Tottenham (home) January 15 Aston Villa (home) January 18 Wolves (away) January 25 Man City (home) February 2 Leicester City (away) February 1

There are also reports of the north Londoners eyeing a new midfielder, with Thomas Partey and Jorginho's long-term futures in doubt.

Juventus' Douglas Luiz is apparently back on Arsenal's radar, while it is also claimed that Arteta is weighing up a move for Brighton striker Evan Ferguson.

Naturally, as is the nature of January, reports of a possible new Arsenal body are heating up - and Arteta maintains that the prospect of an additional player coming in is possible before deadline day on 3rd February.

"Whatever is in the market, we're very alert," said Arteta before their 2-0 loss to Newcastle in the Carabao Cup.

"But the priority is working with the players that we have at the moment and tomorrow night, which is a big night for us. It's not a yes, it's not a no."

A potential transfer opportunity for Arteta and Ayto comes in the form of Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo, who has just 18 months left on his Camp Nou contract.

Spanish media outlets have reported that Araujo's Barcelona departure cannot be ruled out in January, as the Uruguay international and his club are yet to make any headway in regard to agreeing fresh terms.

Mundo Deportivo reported earlier this week that Arsenal want to sign Araujo immediately and are prepared to make an offer, and this is backed up by journalist Rudy Galetti in an update for TEAMtalk.

Galetti's sources state that Arteta's side have been in contact with Barca over a mid-season transfer and reached out to them days ago.

As per his information, Arsenal making a bid for Araujo is a "real and imminent possibility", and work is well underway to tempt the South American with a move to England.

However, they face stiff competition from Serie A heavyweights Juventus, who have identified Araujo as a key transfer target to replace the injured Gleison Bremer. Barca reportedly value him at around £42 million, but the centre-back is tempted by a move to the Premier League and open to leaving.

Despite only just returning from a hamstring injury and still waiting for his first La Liga appearance of the season, Hansi Flick has singled Araujo out as a "real leader" of the squad.