Journalist Paul Brown has been left thrilled by reports that Arsenal are targeting Man City captain and treble-chasing midfielder Ilkay Gundogan on a free transfer.

Who are Arsenal looking to sign this summer?

The Premier League giants narrowly missed out on their first title in nearly 20 years last season, with Mikel Arteta being beaten to the punch by his mentor Pep Guardiola.

Despite Arsenal's position at the front of the queue for much of 2022/2023, they fell short at the final hurdle, and it's now the task of Arteta to shore up key positions of his squad for a fresh challenge next campaign.

The north Londoners are looking to sign central midfielders above all with reports suggesting they could make two key signings in that area of the pitch. West Ham's Declan Rice and Brighton star Moises Caicedo, among others, are apparently on their radar.

Sporting director Edu has also apparently earmarked the signing of a central defender to back up stars like William Saliba, with the Frenchman succumbing to injury at the back end of last season.

Going back to midfield, Man City star Gundogan is another target for Arsenal, according to reports, with the German really coming into a hot streak of form lately.

His latest heroics, a brace in the FA Cup final against Man United on Saturday, saw City clinch a domestic double with the Blues still well and truly on for an historic treble.

Journalist Paul Brown, speaking to GiveMeSport, says he could be a game-changing signing for Arsenal if they get it done.

"If Arsenal were to get Gundogan, I think that would be a great signing for them," said Brown in response to the links. "He’s a really versatile player who can play in a number of different roles. He switches systems very easily in game and could be a game-changer for them really. And one that is quite fascinating to see.”

Who is Ilkay Gundogan?

The 32-year-old was Guardiola's first ever signing as City manager and hasn't looked back since - having played a key role over his seven-year stint.

This season, Gundogan has contributed with a number of important goals in sky blue, and he etched himself into club folklore with final day title-winning heroics against Aston Villa in 21/22.

However, City are in danger of losing him on a free at the end of this month, putting Arsenal and Arteta on serious alert.

His experience and quality could prove to be a major asset for the Gunners, especially at zero cost, and we believe he couild be an exceptional signing for them.