To say that Kai Havertz hasn't got off to a flying start for Arsenal since making his reported £65m summer move from Chelsea would be a significant understatement. The German has featured in all four Premier League games for the Gunners, and is yet to score or assist.

After struggling at Chelsea last season, too, Havertz can ill-afford for things to go so drastically wrong in North London. The German once again failed to set the world alight against Manchester United, however, with one particular miss early on resulting in particular criticism from reporter Josh Bunting, as Arsenal won all three points late on, courtesy of Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus. You can see the miss in the first half here.

Kai Havertz criticism...

Finding space inside the area, Havertz had a golden opportunity to give Arsenal the lead when the loose ball rolled his way in fortunate fashion. The former Chelsea man, in truth, looked to have a simple chance in front of him. Moments later, however, and he was left wondering how exactly he hadn't found his first goal for the Gunners, scuffing his effort in embarrassing fashion.

Taking to X after the miss, journalist Bunting criticised the forward, saying:

"I feel for Kai Havertz there’s such a good player there but it’s just not working in England for him. He just has to score there, to not even connect is unacceptable, what a chance for Arsenal to be ahead and they should be. Completely free and unchallenged."

It perhaps summed up Havertz's afternoon when he did well to win a penalty for his side in the second-half, only for referee Anthony Taylor to overturn his initial decision after consulting VAR.

Following the decision, Arsenal will feel relieved to have come away with three points against Manchester United, making it three wins and a draw in four Premier League games.

How did Kai Havertz play against Manchester United?

Truth be told, Havertz did at least show signs of improvement against Manchester United, proving that when he thought he won his side a chance to grab all three points from the spot.

Given his hefty price tag, however, those at The Emirates will be expecting more than just glimpses. For that price, fans have every right to expect a game-changer. And with zero goal contributions in four games, Havertz has been far from that.

As per Sofascore, the German lost 66% of his six duels and had just 34 touches. Considering his deeper role for Arsenal, it wouldn't be unfair to suggest that those numbers should be higher.

Mikel Arteta, amid criticism of his new arrival, recently jumped to Havertz's defence, saying, via The Metro:

"He has a football brain, how he understands when to move, how to move, when to stay, when to run. It’s phenomenal. At the moment, it’s true that he’s played with three different people behind him (Jurrien Timber, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Jakub Kiwior) and they are the ones that have to make him good."

With that said, the Arsenal manager will be desperately hoping for Havertz to find his feet as quickly as possible in an Arsenal shirt.