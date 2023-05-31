Arsenal have been linked to a striker ahead of the transfer window, as the Gunners turn their attention to strengthening this summer.

Mikel Arteta’s side enjoyed a memorable 2022/23 campaign, falling just five points short of winning their first Premier League title since 2004.

Despite there being a sense of disappointment surrounding the Emirates with reference to what could have been, there are an excess of positives the north Londoners can take into next season.

With the summer window around the corner, the Gunners will look to capitalise on their errors made this term to challenge again after the break with potential new signings on the cards.

What’s the latest on Marcos Leonardo to Arsenal?

As reported by 90min last week, a host of clubs have been scouting Santos striker Marcos Leonardo at the U20 World Cup.

Premier League representatives such as Tottenham, Newcastle, Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal have been named as those watching the young star.

The 20-year-old is valued by Football Transfers at €16.1m (£14m), and is contracted to the Brazilian club until 2026.

What could Marcos Leonardo bring to Arsenal?

Hailed as “frightening” by U23 scout Antonio Mango, the Brazilian has scored three goals in three matches at the U20 World Cup, averaging a seriously impressive 3.7 shots per game as per Sofascore.

The youngster is continuing his form from his season with Santos, in which he has contributed to six goals in 11 appearances in Paulista Serie A1.

His record throughout 2022 told a similar story, as per Mango, seeing him score 19 goals in 39 games in all competitions, all of which came inside the box, making him a hot prospect in European football this summer.

With reference to Arsenal, the young forward could bring essential depth to the strike areas, which was required in the absence of Gabriel Jesus who needed knee surgery following an injury sustained at the Qatar World Cup.

Second-choice striker Eddie Nketiah held the fort strongly, notably scoring against Manchester United, however, after the Englishman, Arsenal’s strikeforce was all-out.

The quality shown at such a young age by Leonardo could see him potentially rival Jesus in north London, bringing essential competition to Arteta’s attack to increase performance.

Arsenal’s number nine brought with him from Manchester City an infectious energy and tireless flare as seen so frequently in Brazilian players, replicated by the 20-year-old target.

Lauded by Mango as being a player that plays “without fear”, the forward has comparable qualities to Jesus, and could raise the standards of the 26-year-old who was described as being "poor" in the run-up to the final straight, showing slight inconsistencies in front of goal.

With depth in numbers comes competition which naturally raises the bar of expectation for a manager regarding selection, introducing a hungry-to-succeed starlet such as Leonardo could benefit Arteta’s squad in so many ways beyond goals.