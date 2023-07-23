Arsenal are reportedly interested in Dinamo Zagreb midfielder Martin Baturina as Mikel Arteta considers his options in attack ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

The Spaniard and sporting director Edu Gaspar have made an impressive start to the transfer window, securing the signings of Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice, in the bid to push on from the highs of last season’s second-place finish.

The Gunners’ business may not be over yet, with Croatian starlet Baturina reported to be of interest.

Could Arsenal sign Martin Baturina?

As reported by the Express this week, Arsenal have ‘tracked’ Dinamo Zagreb midfielder Baturina, with the Gunners seeking added cover in the middle of the park.

The report adds that the representatives of the north London outfit have scouted the 20-year-old on a number of occasions, with speculation rising over a potential summer move.

Valued around the €20m (£18m) mark by FootballTransfers, Arteta could capture a rising talent at an efficient price this window.

How good is Martin Baturina?

Rising through the ranks at Dinamo Zagreb, the midfielder made a breakthrough last season at the club, making a mammoth 48 appearances in all competitions, including five in the Champions League.

Seen as a key player for the Croatian side, the 20-year-old gem registered an average match rating of 7.13 in the Hrvatska Nogometna Liga (HNL), ranking within the top ten individual performers for the club, via Sofascore.

Having previously been hailed as “technically outrageous” by U23 scout Antonio Mango, the promising talent could be a huge coup for Arsenal in years to come, showing signs of living up to the potential of captain and creative genius Martin Odegaard.

In 34 league appearances last term, the Croatian registered 18 goal contributions, scoring six and assisting 12, similar to the Norwegians' 22 contributions through 15 goals and seven assists in the Premier League.

While the Gunners captain is just 24-years-old himself, moving for Baturina could be a positive addition for the future, in a talent that could one day surpass his talent and importance at the Emirates.

Described as having strengths in his ‘vision and high football IQ’ by The Scouting App, the midfielder could be the perfect addition to one day take the throne from Odegaard, as well as adding significant depth to Arteta’s squad.

His scouting report, also via The Scouting App, also highlights Baturina’s main threat as his passing, saying that he possesses ‘huge vision, creativity and accuracy’ in his passing strengths, as supported by his numbers accumulated last season.

As per Sofascore, the 20-year-old averaged 1.6 key passes per game, as well as maintaining a phenomenal passing accuracy rate of 89%, alongside creating 10 big chances.

For Arsenal, adding quality in numbers is essential this summer, as they aim to make further progress in the Premier League, as well as in their return to the Champions League, where they have not featured since the 2016/17 campaign.

Equipping his side with a budding young talent that excels in the final third could be a perfect match for Arteta, who has shown since his arrival the success he can gain in placing high levels of trust in the youth of north London.

Having penned a new deal at Zagreb in April, it may take a significant pull to secure the Croatian, who is contracted to the club until 2028.