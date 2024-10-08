An integral member of the Arsenal squad isn't set to return until the "best part of four weeks" through injury, and there could be an even longer wait than that depending on his rehabilitation.

Arsenal's injury concerns over international break

Mikel Arteta's side were given a brief scare against newly-promoted Southampton over the weekend, with Cameron Archer handing the Saints a shock lead before Arsenal swiftly responded.

Goals from Kai Havertz, Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka sealed a 3-1 win for the Gunners after Archer's 55th-minute opener, ensuring that the Premier League title hopefuls maintain their unbeaten start to the season.

Now, Arteta and co have the international break to regroup behind the scenes and prepare for Arsenal's next encounter - a trip to Bournemouth before taking on Ukrainian heavyweights Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Bournemouth (away) October 19 Liverpool (home) October 27 Newcastle United (away) November 2 Chelsea (away) November 10 Nottingham Forest (home) November 23

However, Arteta also has a fair few injury concerns to contend with going into the contests. Ben White's groin injury has ruled him out of Arsenal's previous four matches, while defender Jurrien Timber is nursing a muscle problem.

Oleksandr Zinchenko won't be back for weeks after suffering his own injury, with Arsenal pretty light in terms of full-back options right now when also factoring in Kieran Tierney's absence.

Arsenal supporters were dealt very worrying news when in-form forward Kai Havertz, who has been pivotal over these opening weeks of the campaign, pulled out of international duty with Germany.

The ex-Chelsea star is carrying a knee problem, but the consensus has been that Arsenal are confident Havertz won't be a long-term injury absentee. While the 25-year-old won't be featuring for his country in their Nations League fixtures against Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Netherlands, there is hope that he won't be out for much longer than that.

Arteta is still minus his club captain and chief creator Martin Odegaard as well, following the Norwegian's ankle ligament damage he picked up during the last international break.

Odegaard won't return for "best part of four weeks" at Arsenal

Speaking to GiveMeSport this week, reliable journalist Ben Jacobs has shared an update on the £240,000-per-week midfielder's condition as he continues rehabilitation.

Jacobs says that Odegaard won't return from injury for the "best part of four weeks" at Arsenal, and it could be even longer, as the club won't want to rush him back, even if their desire is for him to be fit for Liverpool.

“Martin Odegaard remains weeks away from being physically fit," said Jacobs.

"And then, of course, you've got to get him match fit in addition to that. So I'm told at this stage that there's no rush to get Odegaard back, despite his clear importance to Arsenal, but they want him involved and fit and influencing the Liverpool game in the Premier League, as opposed to Shakhtar in the Champions League, and that comes at the end of October.

“So that's what the player and club are looking towards to try and get him sharp 100% and ready for that Liverpool game, which still gives him the best part of four weeks.

“But if he needs longer, no undue risk will be taken.”

Odegaard returning for their face-off against Arne Slot's side would be an undoubted boost for Arteta, especially considering how the former Real Madrid ace was their most influential player last season in terms of key passes completed per 90 in the final third (WhoScored).