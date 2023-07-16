Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard is set to be given a 'longer contract' at the Emirates Stadium and both parties are 'very relaxed' about the situation, according to journalist Paul Brown.

How long is Martin Odegaard tied to Arsenal?

According to Capology, Norway international Odegaard is tied to Arsenal until the summer of 2025 and earns around £115,000 per week on his current terms at the Emirates.

Earlier this year, 90min reported that Arsenal would sit down with the 24-year-old to discuss a new contract at the club to reflect his importance to the side.

Odegaard, who is club captain at the Gunners, would be in line for a 'significant' pay increase and his representatives are happy to sit down and talk through the conditions of extending his time in north London.

Renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano took to Twitter back in May to reveal that Arsenal have an option to extend his present deal until 2026, stating: "Arsenal have an option to extend Martin Ødegaard’s current contract until June 2026 — but negotiations will take place soon over new long term deal. Ødegaard loves the club and Arsenal want Martin to be part of their long term project."

Contract renewals for big stars at the club have recently been commonplace as Mikel Arteta's side have now tied down William Saliba, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Aaron Ramsdale, as per Sky Sports.

On their official website, Arsenal confirmed that Reiss Nelson has also been granted a new long-term deal at the club as Spaniard Arteta looks to build a squad for many years to come.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Brown thinks that Odegaard could be the next to follow and commit his future to the Gunners for the next few years.

Brown told FFC: "I think Arsenal are definitely keen to get Odegaard on a longer contract and reward what he's done on the pitch there, by giving him a significant pay rise. I do think that is on the agenda, they do have an option in his contract to extend it for a year, I believe, so there isn't any great hurry in this. Every time Odegaard has spoken about the situation, he's always seemed very relaxed. I don't think there's anything really to worry about here from Arsenal's situation."

Should Arsenal be giving Martin Odegaard a new contract?

By any means necessary, given that Odegaard is arguably the most important player at the club and factoring in that he is also the Gunners' captain.

Quite simply, Arteta can't afford to lose the services of Odegaard any time soon. Paris Saint-Germain were reported to be keen on the Norwegian midfielder, as cited by The Daily Mail back in May, making the renewal of his contract a key priority for the club in the near future.

Last season, Odegaard led from the front in Arsenal's Premier League title challenge, amassing 15 goals and eight assists in 45 appearances across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

Fotmob detail that the 24-year-old also created the fifth-most big chances out of any player in the English top flight in 2022/23, managing to lay on 76 in total over the course of the campaign.

Odegaard will be a key player once again for Arsenal in 2023/24 and his boss Arteta will be desperate to nail him down on a long-term deal as he continues to build his project at the Emirates.