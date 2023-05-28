Arsenal find themselves in an exciting moment even if their title challenge has come to its natural conclusion, with Manchester City being crowned Premier League champions last weekend.

Mikel Arteta has commented on his side's efforts, saying that they have been on "an incredible journey" as they created the type of moments and culture that has been missing from the Emirates Stadium for far too long.

Nevertheless, the Spaniard's priority will now turn towards the Gunners' summer transfer activity following their final game against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday and who they could bring in to build on a strong 2022/23 showing.

West Ham captain Declan Rice has been mooted as a serious target as the north London giants look to strengthen their midfield, though it may cost £120 million to entice him away from the London Stadium, as per Sky Sports.

Another name linked to a move to Arsenal is Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, with GOAL confirming that the Gunners have held talks with the England international.

What's the latest transfer news involving Mason Mount?

According to the report, Mount is firmly in the sights of Arsenal as they look to beef up their midfield in the forthcoming transfer window, with discussions having taken place amid interest in his signature from Liverpool, Newcastle United, Manchester United and Manchester City.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Dean Jones thinks that Mount could be a similarly 'influential' presence to that of Arsenal club captain Martin Odegaard if he is to swap Stamford Bridge for the Emirates in the summer.

Jones told FFC: "They would definitely have a figure there that could be as influential as Odegaard has been for them this season and he will be super motivated to prove that he could hit certain levels and also keep his place in that England set up. It's a big year for players like Mason Mount."

Mount does have the ability to become a reliable presence for the Gunners and would take some of the creative burden off the shoulders of Odegaard, who has helped to directly score or create 18% of Arsenal's goals in the Premier League this term, as per WhoScored.

In 2022/23, Mount, who is valued at £85 million, has flickered in and out of consistency for Chelsea, though he has still garnered three goals and six assists in 35 appearances for his current employers, as per Transfermarkt.

FBRef also note that the 24-year-old has successfully carried out 83 shot-creating actions this season, demonstrating his ability to lay chances on a plate for his teammates regularly.

Last year, pundit Danny Murphy praised Mount's ability to get on the ball and make thinks happen, as per Match of the Day via METRO, stating: "He got on the ball and he showed moments of quality which were rare for Chelsea. He’s a terrific talent, he can play anywhere.

He plays all the games, his versatility helps him. Today he played no.10. Early in the game he showed great awareness and yes it’s a mistake by Mings but you’ve still got to have the awareness to anticipate the mistake, which he did. The thing when he plays central is he knows how to find space. Whether it’s drifting deeper or sometimes he’ll drift wide to where the space is. He’s just a really intelligent footballer."

On the face of it, the Portsmouth-born midfielder has a lot of distinguishable qualities that make him a great potential asset for any club and it is easy to see why Chelsea are desperate to tie him to a new deal, with his current £80k-a-week terms set to run out in the summer 2024.

Nevertheless, a new challenge may bring the best out of Mount as he bids to lock down a place in England's squad for EURO 2024. Granit Xhaka is reportedly on his way to Bayer Leverkusen in the off-season, as per The Evening Standard, which could help pave the way for Arsenal to land a similar player to Odegaard in the form of Mount at the Emirates.