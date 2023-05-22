Arsenal are expected to have a busy summer as the Gunners look to strengthen their squad following an agonising end to the 2022/23 season.

There have been many positives for Mikel Arteta’s side to enjoy this campaign, however, a disappointing run of form in the final two months consequently ended hopes of their first Premier League title since 2004.

Lack of squad depth is the main culprit for Arsenal’s downfall, as key injuries in defence made the latter stages of the term increasingly difficult, with no clear match in ability to fall back on in absent areas.

With just one game remaining and attention turning to the summer transfer window, Arsenal have been linked with a host of talent, including a valuable name in the capital city.

What’s the latest on Mason Mount to Arsenal?

As reported by Charles Watts at GOAL last month, the Gunners are reportedly one of the clubs interested in Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount.

The report states that Arsenal were to “hold talks” with the 24-year-old over his uncertain future at Stamford Bridge.

It’s since been claimed by SunSport that the Englishman is expected to leave Chelsea this summer, with both Arsenal and Liverpool tracking his movements with a fee expected to be around the £60m mark.

What could Mason Mount bring to Arsenal?

Squad depth is what the Emirates is crying out for, whether that be to increase numbers or to enhance competition between players, having a squad bustling with talent is essential for a team involved in the Champions League.

At just 24-years-old, Mount could be crucial to the Gunners having won the ultimate prize in European football, as well as having gold medals in the FIFA Club World Cup and the UEFA Super Cup.

The Portsmouth-born midfielder was even lauded by Premier League legend Rio Ferdinand who illuminated his talent when describing the attacking midfielder as a “mad player”, when speaking on Vibe with FIVE.

Mount is a particularly competent player on the ball, showcasing his finishing and passing attributes during his time in the Premier League so far, which is echoed by his numbers.

As per FBref, the Englishman ranks in the top 9% of players in his position within Europe’s top five leagues for most progressive passes, averaging 6.04 per 90, showing his desire to move the ball forward to advanced areas.

In an opposing strength, the Chelsea "superstar" - as dubbed by Kalvin Phillips - ranks highly for his exploits off the ball, averaging 2.07 tackles per 90 to highlight his versatility in attacking midfield - as per FBref.

While Martin Odegaard has been formidable for Arsenal this season - scoring 15 league goals - competition is healthy in a squad that wishes to challenge at the top, and the introduction of Mount could gift the Norwegian the essential competition to increase performance.

The two are similar in positional terms, but bring contrasting attributes to the table, as communicated by the Chelsea-man’s ability to track back, with the Arsenal skipper only averaging 1.06 tackles per 90 - as per FBref.

Despite not frequently featuring for Chelsea in their horrendous campaign this term, the Englishman is a player praised by the best in the sport, with Kylian Mbappe heralding him as “superb” in an interview with France Football.

A player that is low on minutes and confidence can break back to their top form in an area that accommodates their style, there is little to doubt that Mount would be a strong fit for Arteta’s plans.

With a new contract not yet accepted in west London, time will tell if the creative player heads northbound to seek a new challenge.