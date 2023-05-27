Arsenal would be pulling off a surprising signing if they managed to land Chelsea ace Mason Mount this summer, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest transfer news involving Mason Mount?

As per The Athletic, Arsenal are eyeing a move for Mount as one of three midfield targets this summer as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his midfield in the off-season.

The report states that Manchester United and Liverpool are also keen on Mount, who is not the only midfielder being courted by Arsenal, with Manchester City ace Ilkay Gundogan and West Ham captain Declan Rice also being linked with a switch to the Emirates.

Incoming Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino would prefer for Mount to sign an extension at Stamford Bridge, as per The Daily Mail, as his current terms worth £80,000 per week are set to run out in 2024.

Nevertheless, Mount's future remains uncertain at Chelsea and it is believed that the west London outfit have placed an £85 million price tag on his head to ward off interest in his services.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jones would be surprised if Mount was to make the journey across London in the summer to join Arsenal.

Jones said: "I still would be amazed if this transfer actually came off and Mason Mount made that move across London to join a side that are rivals.

"I mean, it's obviously been a path that's been well worn in recent years, but usually they are players that Chelsea no longer believe are capable of playing at a certain level and Mason Mount is not that."

Would Mason Mount be a good signing for Arsenal?

Mount has endured a frustrating season all things considered, as Chelsea have fallen so far below expectations in the Premier League; however, the 24-year-old is a player with real ability and has even been labelled as "unbelievable" by Blues icon Joe Cole in the past.

In 2022/23, the England international has made 35 appearances in all competitions for his boyhood club, registering three goals and six assists, as per Transfermarkt.

FBRef also notes that Mount has manufactured plenty of chances for his teammates this term, successfully performing 83 shot-creating actions in total.

The Portsmouth-born midfielder has also competed around 1.3 key passes per match in the Premier League, according to WhoScored, demonstrating his vision and capacity to avoid playing it safe in offensive passages of play.

Moving forward, Arteta could add another dimension to his midfield by sanctioning a deal to bring Mount to north London in the off-season.