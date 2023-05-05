Arsenal target Mason Mount would be intrigued by the prospect of working under Mikel Arteta at the Emirates, according to journalist Paul Brown.

What's the latest transfer news involving Mason Mount?

As per The Daily Mail, Arsenal are keen on signing Mount this summer and have earmarked midfield as a priority area to invest in heading into the forthcoming transfer window.

Mount and Chelsea have landed at an impasse with regard to his contract situation at Stamford Bridge, with Mount said to have previously rejected a new £200,000 per week agreement to pen an extension; however, the 24-year-old remains locked in talks with the club as both parties seek to find a solution, given that his terms expire in 2024.

Football Insider report that Liverpool and Bayern Munich are also keen on Mount, though Chelsea are now believed to have 'growing confidence' that he will turn down advances from elsewhere to stay in west London.

Manchester City and Newcastle United also held interest in the England international; nevertheless, now look to have pulled out of the race to land his signature.

Capology understand that Mount earns £80,000 on the books of Chelsea, where he came through the youth ranks at Cobham and has been present at since 2005.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Brown believes that Mount would relish the prospect of working under Gunners boss Arteta.

Brown said: It'd be a really interesting signing for them. Would he dovetail nicely with Ødegaard, or would the two of them get in the way a little bit? Are they too similar? Would he play deeper in midfield and have to change his role slightly?

"We don't know really where Mount sees himself playing positionally in the future, but I think that the chance to work with Arteta in that Arsenal team would appeal to anyone at the moment, especially to a young English player who's approaching his prime."

Would Mason Mount be a good fit for Arsenal?

Mount possesses a good amount of versatility and is capable of playing in central midfield, behind the striker in an attacking midfield position or on either flank; however, his adaptability sometimes stokes confusion with regard to where he is best utilised on the pitch.

In 2022/23, the Portsmouth-born ace has made 35 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions, registering three goals and six assists, as per Transfermarkt.

FBRef also show that Mount has been a creative presence for the Blues this term despite their disappointing form, having successfully pulled off 83 shot-creating actions in total.

With Gunners' head coach Arteta keen to freshen up the engine room this summer, Mount would be a good candidate to add a new dimension for Arsenal in the middle of the park heading into 2023/24.