Arsenal are reportedly keen to sign Mason Mount this off-season...

Arsenal transfer news - could they sign Mason Mount?

According to GOAL, the Gunners are monitoring the Chelsea midfielder's situation at Stamford Bridge as they look to mould their transfer plans ahead of the summer window.

It's thought that Mount is expected to leave the Blues in the summer, having rejected a new contract, and Arsenal could rival Liverpool for his signature with the club eyeing top-quality additions to bolster their position in both the Premier League and Champions League.

The Athletic's David Ornstein has also spoken on the situation.

“ I don’t think it was a key priority position [defence] and maybe it still isn’t because of the need in the midfield. The holding position at six and maybe even an eight. There have been some links with Mason Mount and he is a player that Arsenal, along with some others, Manchester United, Liverpool and Bayern Munich, like," he told the Handbrake Off podcast.

Is Mount a perfect fit in north London?

Given that Mikel Arteta has the likes of Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe and Fabio Vieira available to play in attacking midfield, a move for Mount would be surprising but that said, it's not one they should ignore.

The 24-year-old has been one of the most exciting young talents to grace the Premier League in recent years, with his career-best returns coming during the 2021/22 campaign where he scored 11 goals and laid on ten assists, via WhoScored.

What makes those figures even more remarkable is the fact that only two current Arsenal stars have matched it this season, despite the side running Manchester City close for the title - Bukayo Saka (13 goals and 11 assists) and Gabriel Martinelli (15 goals and five assists).

Mount would be right at home alongside the aforementioned England international and other Three Lions colleagues such as Ben White, Aaron Ramsdale, Eddie Nketiah and perhaps even his best mate, Declan Rice, who remains the Gunners' top target for the no.6 role.

Even though the £65m-rated dynamo has struggled for form and for minutes this term, he still ranks among the top 8% for progressive passes per 90 and the top 11% for tackles per 90 when compared to his positional peers in Europe's 'big five' leagues, via FBref, who also liken his ability to Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes and Martin Odegaard in terms of statistical profile.

It's perhaps why the versatile midfielder has been lauded as "a special talent" by Alan Shearer, as well as "generational" by Daily Mirror journalist Benjamin Lynch earlier in the campaign.

Mount could fulfil a number of roles under Arteta, whether that be as a marauding no.8, cover for Odegaard in the 10 or even on the flanks and given his vast experience for club and country already at such a young age, and his homegrown status, he would surely be a perfect fit for the Spaniard heading into next seaso