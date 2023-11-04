Arsenal are back in action in the Premier League this evening, as the Gunners face a trip to St James’ Park to take on Newcastle United on match day 11 of the 2023/24 campaign.

Mikel Arteta’s side will be desperate to get back to winning ways in the North East, after suffering a disastrous defeat to West Ham United midweek in the Carabao Cup.

Tonight’s opponents will be far from easy to overcome, as Eddie Howe’s squad are unbeaten in their previous six in the Premier League.

Arsenal team news vs Newcastle United

Despite collecting only their second defeat of the 2023/24 campaign on Wednesday, Arsenal will remain full of confidence on their return to league football, as the Gunners remain unbeaten from their opening 10 games.

Rotation and an overridingly poor performance ultimately dealt Arsenal their premature Carabao Cup exit, with the issue of squad depth still not solved despite Arteta and Edu’s efforts in the summer transfer window.

Adding to the strain of selection, the manager confirmed last week that both Gabriel Jesus and Thomas Partey will be absent for ‘a few weeks’ due to injury, while Emile Smith-Rowe has also been ruled out for a similar time frame.

The Englishman’s latest blow has left the north Londoners two players short in midfield, with some worry also surrounding captain Martin Odegaard, who will be assessed in training before the Newcastle challenge.

To add to the midfield that is stretched for personnel, there have been some far-from-adequate performers on show this season, with one name calling to be dropped from the XI after his display against the Hammers.

The stats that show that Kai Havertz should be dropped against Newcastle

Kai Havertz has had a far from easy start to life at Arsenal, as he continues to struggle for form and make an impact on Arteta’s side enough to see him granted consistent game time.

From playing in midfield to a more advanced position, the German is yet to find his best role in north London, with patience beginning to run thin as his performances fail to progress.

Kai Havertz 2023/24 Premier League Goals 1 Assists 1 Key passes per game 0.8 Dribble success rate 17% Big chances created 0 Shots on target per game 0.1 Figures via Sofascore

Former professional Curtis Shaw described the former Chelsea flop as “woeful” earlier in the season, following up on his criticism of the 24-year-old after his performance on Wednesday evening saying he’s “not good enough” in Arsenal’s current squad.

Against the Hammers, Havertz failed to make an impact or to impose himself in a highly-contested midfield, as he was dribbled past twice, lost possession seven times, and won just two of his six aerial duels, via Sofascore.

The 6 foot 4 Germany international must be dropped ahead of the trip to St James’, with Howe’s side boasting a high-energy and combative midfield, an environment that the £280k-per-week dud may crumble in.

In terms of options to replace him, Fabio Vieira and Jorginho are the most likely candidates available to partner Declan Rice, with both players also dropping poor displays in midweek to add to Arteta’s selection worries.

To continue their impeccable form in the Premier League, the Gunners must look to find a long-term solution to cover for Partey in the middle of the park, with Havertz far from being up to the task as of yet.

Therefore, Arteta must banish the disappointing ex-Chelsea flop from the starting XI in order to stand a chance against Newcastle's high-tempo outfit.